Sunset Transportation Named A 2025 G75 Green Supply Chain Partner

ST. LOUIS, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunset Transportation ("Sunset"), a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider and global supply chain solutions expert, is proud to announce that they have been selected as a 2025 G75 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics , for three years running.

This year, Sunset was specifically recognized for its innovative and comprehensive approach to eco-friendly practices through their work with SmartWay. This prominent acknowledgment from Inbound Logistics honors organizations that display a steadfast dedication to sustainability throughout the logistics and transportation sectors.

“Since 2004, Sunset Transportation has prioritized conservation as a SmartWay partner, providing clients with detailed monthly emissions reports and recommendations for reducing carbon emissions.” said Lindsey Graves, CEO of Sunset Transportation.“We recognize that taking meaningful steps to conserve our environment is critical to securing a better tomorrow for future generations.”

Sunset Transportation prioritizes sustainability by optimizing routes, consolidating loads, and partnering with eco-friendly carriers. They invest in green technologies and, since 2023, use a carrier compliance platform with Highway for live monitoring of certifications like SmartWay, ARBER, and CARB. This ensures selection of environmentally responsible carriers, supporting both Sunset's and its clients' green goals.

As more customers seek environmentally responsible supply chain solutions, Sunset delivers with a focus on advanced logistics strategies, transparency, and reliability. The company not only leads by example but also empowers its clients with tools and initiatives that help lower their own environmental impact without sacrificing performance.

To learn more about partnering with Sunset Transportation to achieve your sustainability goals and reduce your environmental impact through optimized routes, load consolidation, and access to eco-friendly carriers, visit sunsettrans.com .

About Sunset Transportation:

Sunset Transportation is a leading third-party logistics provider with family roots, global reach, and best-in-class customer service. Our culture allows customers to feel like family, while offering a wide variety of transportation and logistics solutions, advanced TMS solutions, reporting, and shipment reliability. Sunset is privately-owned with eight (8) branch offices in the U.S. and Mexico. To learn more, visit

