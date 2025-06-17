EV Charging Software Market CAGR To Be At 28.9% $11.1 Billion Industry Revenue By 2032

EV Charging Software Market

Growing EV sales and government efforts for a cleaner environment are set to boost the global electric vehicle charging software market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the "EV charging software market " was valued at $1.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $11.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 28.9% from 2024 to 2032.EV charging software is used by fleet operators, charging operators, and others, to monitor and optimize electric vehicle charging operations. It is important for the EV charging management software to be reliable, scalable, and easy to connect to existing systems. By directly connecting to EV chargers, a software can not only keep track of charging activities but also manage the network's power consumption. It can also modify charger behavior, within parameters, to reach certain targets.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 300 Pages) at:The electric vehicle charging software market is experiencing robust growth driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is rise in demand for intelligent charging systems in the EV industry. As business operators strive to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and customer experience, the need for seamless communication between diverse subsystems within charging stations becomes paramount. The adoption of advanced technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence, is another significant factor contributing to the market expansion.EV charging software plays a crucial role in integrating these technologies, facilitating real-time data exchange, and enabling predictive maintenance. Factors such as development in digitalization, rise in need for smart charging frameworks, and expansion in reception of cutting-edge technologies positively influence the development of the electric vehicle charging software market. In addition, rise in adoption of communication devices, advancements in digital technology, and rise in demand for automation are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.By charging site, the public segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than half of the EV charging software market revenue, as it can help to make EVs more accessible and convenient for residents and businesses. However, the private segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period as it offers augmented controlling, minimal crowd, flexibility, and optimizable solutions.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at:By charger type, the level 2 segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than two-fifths of the EV charging software market revenue, as these chargers can provide up to 30 miles of range per hour of charging and with the help of level 2 chargers user can charge their vehicle at home or workplace, making it more convenient. However, the level 3 segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 30.3% during the forecast period. As it offers rapid charging, it can go a long way by helping drivers get past the fear of getting stranded on the road. Thus, driving the growth of the segment in the global EV charging software market.By vehicle type, the e-2wheeler segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than one-third of the EV charging software market revenue, as electric vehicles, such as electric scooters and bikes, save money as they do not require fuel and need as much maintenance as compared to traditional vehicles. However, the personal e-car segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 32.7% during the forecast period. Electric cars produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants as compared to traditional vehicles, contributing to a cleaner environment.By region, the Asia-Pacific segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the EV charging software market revenue. Increase in the usage of EV charging software in businesses to improve businesses and the customer experience is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region.Leading Market Players: -ChargePoint, Inc.EVBoxEVConnectShell Recharge SolutionChargeLab, Inc.Siemens AGTeslaCentricaDriivz Ltd.Eaton CorporationIf you have any special requirements, Request customization:The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the EV charging software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.The market for EV charging software industry is expected to be affected by the recession of 2023 based on a variety of factors, including the severity and duration of the recession, government policies and incentives, technological advancements, and consumer behavior. During a recession, consumers typically cut back on discretionary spending, including purchases of electric vehicles (EVs) and related services such as EV charging software.This could lead to a temporary slowdown in the growth of the EV charging software market as demand for EV-related products and services declines. Governments are expected to implement government initiatives or other policies to stimulate economic growth during a recession. If these policies include incentives for EV adoption or investments in EV charging infrastructure, it could mitigate the negative impact of the recession on the EV charging software market forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry:Other Trending Report:1. Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Size2. Transportation Management System Market ShareAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm the utmost data procurement methodology, includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.