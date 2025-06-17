Avepoint Launches New Advanced Security And Optimization Features To Elements Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newest features enable MSPs to maximize their margins, minimize client risk, and accelerate profitable growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the global leader in data security, governance and resilience, today announced new capabilities for the AvePoint Elements Platform that enable managed service providers (MSPs) to enhance data security offerings, streamline IT management, and provide optimization services at scale. Through seamless marketplace integration, deep risk user insights, and license and storage optimization, AvePoint is reinforcing its commitment to accelerating profitability and efficiency for MSPs, making their security practices more robust and efficiently organized.

With nearly a third of small and midsized businesses (SMBs) falling victim to cyberattacks and 81% of SMBs believing AI is increasing the need for additional security controls , MSPs are in the midst of a tremendous market opportunity to take advantage of a rapidly growing market for Managed Security Services . The AvePoint Elements Platform makes it easy to scale deployments and follow through on the desire to standardize their support with one vendor – a goal of nearly three quarters of MSPs today.

“In today's market, MSPs must balance robust security measures with resource optimization and operational efficiency,” said Scott Sacket, Senior Vice President of Partner Strategy, AvePoint.“These new features demonstrate the evolution of AvePoint Elements to empower MSPs to navigate challenges with confidence and create sustainable competitive advantage in today's rapidly changing business landscape.”

New capabilities generally available today in the AvePoint Elements Platform include:



Marketplace Integration: It can be difficult to manage licenses across multiple vendor portals, leading to administrative inefficiencies that can disrupt client services. The platform now integrates with major distributors, allowing partners to purchase, track, and manage all client licenses directly from the Elements dashboard without switching between multiple vendor portals. This unified approach eliminates billing errors, reduces administrative overhead, and ensures MSPs never miss renewal opportunities.

Risk User Insight: MSPs face increasing pressure to detect insider threats and suspicious user behavior across their clients' environments but lack the tools to monitor activities comprehensively without dedicating significant manual resources. This comprehensive feature continuously monitors user activities across network security, configuration security, endpoint security, and identity access management, using customizable rules to identify potential risks before they become breaches. MSPs can now proactively detect suspicious behavior patterns, reduce their liability exposure, and offer clients enhanced security monitoring services that command premium pricing.

License Optimization: MSPs can struggle to track license utilization across multiple client environments, resulting in wasted spending on unused or inactive user accounts. This feature analyzes license usage across multiple client tenants, automatically detecting inactive or blocked users and enabling seamless license reassignment without manual intervention. Partners can recover significant wasted license costs for clients while positioning themselves as strategic cost optimization advisors. Storage Optimization: 47% of MSPs report being overwhelmed by the volume of security data they manage, suggesting that compliance and archiving tasks are a major drain on technical resources. This solution allows partners to configure and execute archiving jobs across multiple customers simultaneously, with self-restoration capabilities for end users and industry-specific compliance rules. MSPs can dramatically reduce manual archiving work, ensure clients meet regulatory requirements without constant oversight, and free up technical staff to focus on strategic security services that drive higher margins.

“These new features align perfectly with our mission for the Elements Platform: streamlining IT management, enhancing data security, and providing optimization services at scale,” said Coby Liang, Head of EMEA, AvePoint. "By helping our partners identify areas to offer value-added services, we're supporting them in their transition from traditional reselling to comprehensive managed services, ultimately improving their margins and strengthening their client relationships.”

This release builds upon AvePoint's strategic investments in its channel business in 2025, including the acquisition of Ydentic , the next-generation Elements platform launch in February and additional security and management capabilities introduced in April.

For more information on AvePoint Elements, visit the website .

