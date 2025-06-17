Compatio Introduces Guide, Enabling Smarter AI For Guided Selling

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGFIELD, Mo., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compatio AI , the leader in product configuration and recommendation solutions, today announced the launch of Guide, a next-generation guided selling platform that helps businesses match complex customer needs to just the right products, configurations and complete solutions. Built on Compatio's Deterministic AI, Guide delivers optimizable, technically sound recommendations, addressing the growing challenge of distributing sales expertise to digital channels, in industries where accuracy matters.

“In complex industries, buying a product isn't just about making a choice, it's about making the right choice,” said Tim Baynes, Founder and CEO of Compatio AI.“When selling complex products, an incorrect recommendation can mean lost sales, costly returns or even safety risks. Too often, AI-driven solutions feel like a black box, leaving businesses guessing. In some cases, they generate inaccurate or fabricated recommendations, creating risk for both the business and customer. Guide changes that by analyzing customer needs then combining optimized recommendations with highly accurate product compatibility or configuration logic, ensuring that every solution fits.”

Guide powers cross-selling for complex products across the entire catalog, even across divisions or brands. It allows buyers or sellers to find, compare, and assemble complete solutions in one place, regardless of their level of expertise. Unlike other guided-selling tools, it doesn't just recommend, it ensures products work together seamlessly. The platform supports persona-based buying journeys, intuitive product comparisons and complex sizing logic, while integrating with e-commerce platforms, PIMs and ERP systems.

How Guide delivers smarter selling:



Encodes sales expertise – Functions like a highly experienced sales agent across all products and brands available

Smart recommendations with built-in configuration – No more mismatched products or incomplete solutions.

Optimizable for conversion, revenue, or profitability – Drives revenue capture and top-line growth.

Flexible, composable architecture – Easily integrates into existing digital sales environments.

Scalability across industries – From industrial components to complex consumer products, Guide helps businesses navigate large, technical product catalogs. Breaks down silos of product-centric expertise – Powering revenue acceleration across the entire enterprise with accurate and relevant cross-selling

Guide is being piloted with select customers and will be widely available soon. Compatio Ai is working with industry-leading manufacturers and distributors to showcase its ability to improve sales performance and enhance customer confidence.

Baynes added,“As industries face growing complexity and a shrinking pool of experienced product experts, there's a need for technology that doesn't just recommend products but ensures they're the right fit. Guide blends deterministic AI with an intuitive user experience, helping businesses scale expertise and improve sales across all digital channels.”

Businesses interested in learning more or requesting a demo can visit

About Compatio AI

Compatio AI specializes in guided selling, product configuration and recommendation solutions, combining technology with human expertise to help businesses accelerate revenue capture. Powered by the Product eXpert Engine, Compatio's solutions provide Real IntelligenceTM to drive highly relevant and technically accurate product recommendations and configuration. Compatio is trusted by leading distributors and manufacturers to simplify the sales of complex products, and retain critical organizational knowledge.

