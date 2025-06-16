Sacheerome Limited Debuts On NSE Emerge With 50% Premium Over IPO Price

MENAFN - KNN India)Sacheerome Limited commenced trading on NSE Emerge platform on June 16, 2025, at Rs 153 per share, representing a 50 percent premium over its initial public offering price of Rs 102 per share.

The fragrance and flavour manufacturing company's market debut valued the firm at over Rs 350 crore in market capitalisation.

The listing premium exceeded market expectations, surpassing the 23.5 percent grey market premium at which the company's unlisted shares were trading prior to the official listing, according to data from Investorgain.

Following the market debut, shares continued their upward trajectory, gaining an additional 2 percent to reach Rs 156 per share during morning trading hours, marking a total increase of over 53 percent from the original issue price.

The company's initial public offering raised Rs 61.62 crore through the issuance of 60.4 lakh shares.

The SME IPO consisted entirely of fresh shares with no offer-for-sale component. The minimum bid requirement was set at 1,200 shares, necessitating a minimum investment of Rs 1.22 lakh, with additional purchases allowed in multiples of the base lot size.

Investor response to the maiden public offering proved exceptionally strong during the three-day bidding period from June 9 to June 11.

The IPO received subscriptions of approximately 313 times the offered shares within the price band of Rs 96-102 per share, demonstrating significant market appetite for the company's equity.

Sacheerome Limited has indicated its intention to deploy the IPO proceeds toward establishing a new manufacturing facility and supporting general corporate purposes.

The successful market debut positions the fragrance and flavour manufacturer for its next phase of business expansion and growth initiatives.

