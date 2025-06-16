Synxis Concierge.AI Supercharges Direct Bookings And Guest Engagement With Generative AI

Sabre Hospitality unveils AI integration with SynXis Booking Engine to boost conversions, streamline service, and personalize guest interactions

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Hospitality today announced the latest advancements in SynXis Concierge that expand AI capabilities into SynXis Booking Engine. This integration offers instant, intelligent responses across key hotel guest-facing channels-including website, email, social platforms, and voice. Concierge is managed and monitored from a unified inbox that provides powerful insights to boost conversions, increase website engagements , and streamline operations - saving time and cost. Hotels can configure the solution at the chain, brand, or property level for brand consistency and control.

"A year ago, we announced that SynXis Concierge was live and being used by our Customer Care & Delivery team to deliver faster, more accurate assistance, and it was our vision to add AI to other areas of our portfolio in thoughtful ways to move the dial for our customers (hoteliers) and their guests," said Scott Wison, President, Sabre Hospitality. "We are kicking off early adopter testing of Concierge functionality in SynXis Booking Engine in June and next month, we are putting Concierge at our customers' fingertips through the Community Portal to enable effortless self-service. This technology is deeply integrated into the booking engine, ensuring a seamless and elevated guest experience."

Our latest SynXis Concierge functionality will include :



Booking Agent: An AI-powered chatbot embedded in SynXis Booking Engine that assists with real-time inquiries, room suggestions, booking support, FAQs, and local recommendations. Available in 50+ languages, it delivers fast, personalized responses that drive higher conversions, reduce booking abandon rates, and capture direct bookings that may otherwise go to OTAs.



Email Automation: Uses generative AI to manage high volumes of travel-related emails by extracting key information (like travel dates or party size) and generating personalized offers. This feature helps improve response speed, booking efficiency, and reduces staff workload.



Social Connect: Enables AI-powered guest engagement across popular social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp Business. Managed through a single unified inbox, hotels can streamline communications, ensure a consistent brand voice, and gain insights into guest sentiment and trends.

Voice Connect: Integrates an AI phone agent into hotel telephone systems, providing 24/7 support for guest inquiries, bookings, and call transfers. This solution boosts operational efficiency while delivering fast, personalized service over the phone.

"From the foundation of our flagship property 160 years ago – which was the first hotel to offer air conditioning, hydraulic elevators, and hot and cold running water in guest rooms – pushing the boundaries of what's possible has always been part of our DNA," says Langham Hospitality Group Senior Vice President – Strategy, Technology and Innovation Sean Seah. "Sabre's SynXis Concierge solution greatly enhances our ability to address multilingual queries and booking requests from our guests while preserving the personal and intuitive touch our customer service is renowned for."

Amy Read, Vice President of Innovation, Sabre Hospitality, added, "We give hoteliers the tools to meet travelers where they are with efficiency, yet with a human touch. SynXis Concierge helps them scale service, increase conversions, and operate more efficiently - without compromising the guest experience. What sets these AI tools apart is the ability to combine automation with personalization, giving hotels the control to maintain their brand voice while enhancing efficiency. As we move towards greater personalization, our focus is on delivering best-in-class solutions that empower brands to shape the narrative, not surrender it - blending smart automation with assisted control."

