Constitution Surgery Alliance Announces Strategic Growth Investment From Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

CSA partners with health systems and surgeons to develop and operate high-quality, patient-centric ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). Since 1998, CSA has delivered best-in-class clinical, operational and financial outcomes for its partners. CSA partners benefit from access to a seasoned executive team and a proprietary clinical and business intelligence platform that helps guide real-time decision making and solutions implementation. The Company currently manages 16 facilities in five states that perform over 100,000 orthopedic, total joint replacement, spine, ophthalmology, ENT, urology and GI procedures annually.

With a 46-year history of building businesses and fostering innovation in the healthcare industry, WCAS will bring capital and expertise to help CSA expand nationally and build on its track record of excellence in turnkey ASC development and management. The Company's commitment to helping health systems and surgeons develop high-quality surgery centers that deliver exceptional clinical and business outcomes will remain as its core mission.

"We are excited to welcome WCAS as a partner," said Kris Mineau, CEO and Co-Founder of CSA. "Their experience in scaling healthcare organizations aligns perfectly with our vision for CSA. As we transition following the retirement of my partner and co-founder Theodore Krawiec M.D., we are committed to building upon our best-in-class outcomes and patient experience which have defined CSA for more than two decades."

"Surgical procedures of almost all types are increasingly migrating to ASCs, which offer convenience and cost savings to patients as well as a superior experience for surgeons. We also hear from health systems across the country of their need to expand their ambulatory networks in a capital efficient manner. We believe CSA is an ideal partner for these health systems and are excited to support the development of high-quality, lower-cost outpatient care delivery infrastructure in the U.S." said Sean Traynor, WCAS General Partner.

WCAS General Partner Ting Gu added, "WCAS has a long history of partnering with founders to transform and grow their businesses while preserving the core attributes that make them successful. CSA's clinical quality and operational expertise are distinctive. Its strong value proposition to patients, physicians, health systems and payers is exactly what we look for as healthcare investors. We are thrilled to partner with Kris and the entire CSA team and look forward to supporting the Company's growth for years to come."

TripleTree served as exclusive financial advisor and Nixon Peabody LLP acted as legal advisor to Constitution Surgery Alliance. Cain Brothers, a division of Keybanc Capital Markets, served as exclusive financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal advisor to WCAS.

About Constitution Surgery Alliance

CSA is a leading independent developer and operator of outpatient surgery centers in partnership with health systems and surgeons. Its surgery centers complete more than 100,000 cases each year and have won the prestigious LeapFrog "Top ASC" award nine times. For more information about Constitution Surgery Alliance or its award-winning ASCs, please visit .

About Welsh, Carson Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives, and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $33 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit .

