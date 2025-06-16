Wedbush Financial Services Acquires Minority Interest In Trigon, Establishing A Strategic Partnership To Expand Global Reach And Enhance Client Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wedbush Strengthens its Presence Across Central and Eastern Europe While Trigon Gains Expanded Access to U.S. Markets

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush Financial Services (WFS), a diversified financial services holding company and parent of Wedbush Securities (WS), and Trigon , a leading Central and Eastern European (CEE) investment banking firm, today announced a strategic partnership in which WFS has acquired a significant minority equity stake in Trigon.

Through the partnership with WS, Trigon clients will benefit from broader access to global investors, increased ability to lead cross-border equity capital market transactions-including IPOs-and participation in Wedbush-hosted investor conferences and research-driven events. Joint teams from both firms will collaborate on select investment banking mandates, delivering seamless advisory and execution across jurisdictions.

In tandem, WS establishes a strategic foothold in the fast-growing CEE region, furthering its global strategy, which includes partnerships with leading Asian firms-Maybank Investment Bank, Hana Securities, Yuanta Securities, SK Securities, and Okasan Securities Group-as well as its investment in Velocity Trade. With its growing network of alliances, WS is positioned to support clients across a broader global footprint, navigating complex, multi-market opportunities with integrated, cross-border solutions.

“We are pleased to welcome Wedbush as a significant minority strategic investor,” said Andrzej Sykulski, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Trigon.“This partnership marks a key milestone in Trigon's repositioning as a truly global investment banking platform. With expanded access to global markets-particularly the U.S., Canada and Asia-and strengthened cross-border execution capabilities, our clients will benefit from broader investor reach and deeper research coverage. We view Wedbush as a culturally aligned partner that shares our client-first mindset and long-term vision.”

“We are honored and proud to become a strategic investor in Trigon,” said Gary Wedbush, President & CEO of WFS.“Their leadership position across the CEE, investment banking prowess, and authentic client service culture make them an ideal partner for our global growth strategy. Together, we will offer clients worldwide capabilities with deep local expertise and relentless service.”

Trigon will continue to operate independently under its current leadership, preserving its entrepreneurial culture, brand, and decision-making structure.

About Wedbush Financial Services

Wedbush Financial Services is a diversified financial services holding company. The firm, through WS, provides a wide range of services including investment banking, multi-asset clearing, prime brokerage, wealth management, and brokerage services to both private and institutional clients. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, WS operates over 100 registered offices and employs nearly 900 professionals. Known for its bespoke client service and use of advanced technology, Wedbush is committed to delivering high-performance solutions across the full range of financial services. Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE / FINRA / SIPC

About Trigon

Trigon is a leading independent investment banking firm operating in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe since 1989. With a team of over 120 professionals, Trigon specializes in delivering comprehensive advisory services that help clients achieve their strategic goals. The firm is renowned for its deep market understanding, client-first approach, and a track record of executing complex transactions. Trigon's commitment to excellence has been recognized through numerous accolades, including multiple Euromoney Awards for Excellence, underscoring its position as a trusted partner in the region's financial landscape.

