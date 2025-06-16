Paine Schwartz Makes Strategic Investment In Chex Finer Foods, A Value-Added Specialty Food Distributor

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paine Schwartz Partners ("Paine Schwartz"), a global leader in sustainable food chain investing, has successfully completed an investment by Paine Schwartz Food Chain Fund VI in Chex Finer Foods ("Chex" or the "Company"), a value-added specialty food distributor to the grocery store channel.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Mansfield, MA, Chex is a third-generation family-owned business. Chex distributes an extensive assortment of specialty and natural food products to independent grocery retailers, co-ops, natural food stores, and well-known regional and national chains, with industry-leading service levels. Beyond core distribution capabilities, the Company serves as a strategic partner to both customers and suppliers, providing marketing support, custom sales programs, in-store merchandising, and competitive insights that help customers grow and win in a dynamic retail environment.

In line with Paine Schwartz's longstanding core investment theme of health and wellness, the Chex portfolio is built around differentiated and leading specialty products that broadly align with healthier lifestyles. These include clean-label or better-for-you products, premium selections, globally inspired flavors, and offerings from regional or emerging brands. This investment builds upon Paine Schwartz's successful track record of investing in the consumer and better-for-you food space, including its current investments in Promix, Suja Life, and Urban Farmer.

In this transaction, Paine Schwartz is partnering with the current management team to help drive and accelerate growth and leadership in the industry. Paine Schwartz believes that there is significant white space across new and existing retail customers to drive continued revenue growth. Additionally, opportunities exist to optimize the Company's operations through investment in technology and systems, and to further strengthen the management team. Chex and Paine Schwartz also see an opportunity to pursue M&A in the fragmented food distribution space. The Company's third generation President and CEO, Jeremy Isenberg, will continue to lead the business with support from the Paine Schwartz team.

"We are thrilled about this strategic investment by Paine Schwartz, which marks the next phase in our effort to provide high-touch and value-added distribution services to our customers," said Jeremy Isenberg, CEO of Chex. "What makes Chex special is our people and our partnerships - and this next chapter is about amplifying both. With Paine Schwartz, we found a partner who understands our space, respects our values, and shares our long-term vision. Together, we plan to expand our capabilities, reach new geographies, and deepen the impact we make for our customers, our suppliers, and our team. I'm incredibly proud of how far we've come and even more excited about our bright future ahead."

Angelos Dassios, Chief Investment Officer of Paine Schwartz, said, "After tracking Chex for over a year as part of our thesis buildout in the food distribution space, we are thrilled to partner with Jeremy and his team. From the first time we met Jeremy, we have been impressed with Chex's stellar reputation for reliability and service, best-in-class operating metrics, and long-standing supplier and customer relationships. We look forward to working closely with the Chex team and believe this strategic investment will accelerate Chex's growth in its next chapter, both organically and through strategic M&A."

Harris Williams served as financial advisor and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck served as legal counsel to Chex. Morrison Foerster served as legal advisor to Paine Schwartz Partners and Bain Capital Credit provided financing for the transaction.

About Chex Finer Foods

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Mansfield, MA, Chex Finer Foods is a third-generation family-owned business. For further information, please see

About Paine Schwartz Partners

Paine Schwartz Partners is the largest private equity firm dedicated to sustainable food chain investing, with ~$6.5 billion of AUM and over 20 years of experience. The firm invests across specific segments of the food and agribusiness value chain, with a focus on two core investment themes: productivity and sustainability and health and wellness. Through its proactive, thesis-driven approach, the firm targets value-added and differentiated companies and makes primarily control buyout investments, with a smaller allocation to growth companies. For further information, please see .

