Quantic X-Microwave Launches Newly Enhanced Layout Tool For RF Designers

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantic X-Microwave, a business of Quantic Electronics("Quantic") and leading provider of RF & microwave solutions, today announced the launch of its newly enhanced Layout Tool, a powerful interactive design environment enabling part selection and layout of signal chains using X-MWblocks

Specifically tailored for customers of Quantic X-Microwave's patented X-MWblocks, this tool provides a seamless experience for part selection and physical layout of signal chains, making it easier than ever to design with X-MWblocks, on prototype plates or in standard connectorized housing.

Key Features of the Updated Layout Tool include:



Expanded Component Library: Over 6000 X-MWblocks are available in the design library, with additional products being added frequently

3D Functionality: A new feature allowing the user to toggle 3D mode and rotate their circuit design or assembly 360 degrees.

Enhanced Functionality: A redesigned interface provides designers with a more intuitive and efficient user experience

Automated Wall Algorithm: The automated wall placement algorithm allows designers to construct an arbitrary shaped channelized enclosure at the prototype phase Export Capabilities: Designers can export a complete list of components and accessories to a CSV file for easy reference and documentation, or to request a quote



The newly enhanced Layout Tool will be showcased with live demonstrations at the 2025 International Microwave Symposium (IMS) , June 17-19 in San Francisco, CA. Visit Quantic X-Microwave at Booth 1251 to learn more.

Quantic X-Microwave is committed to providing innovative and valuable products, tools and resources to the RF & microwave industry. The new Layout Tool requires users to register, but remains free to use. Access it today via or at: Layout Tool - Quantic X-Microwave

About Quantic X-Microwave

Quantic X-Microwave delivers industry-leading performance through advanced RF & Microwave solutions for the most demanding industries – from aerospace and defense to quantum computing to wireless infrastructure and radar. Compounding the value of X-MW's unrivalled domain expertise, our unique modular design system gets you to market faster than ever. And now as a Quantic company, we're part of an extended engineering ecosystem and powerful supply chain, defining a competitive advantage that extends to every customer. Learn more at

CONTACT: Sales Inquiry: Paul Cole Director of Business Development ... Media Inquiry: Bailey Karfelt Marketing Director ...