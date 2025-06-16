Four Inc. Collaborates With Genesys To Deliver Enhanced Customer Experience Solutions To The Public Sector

HERNDON, Va., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Inc . has been named a public sector IT distributor for Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration. Four Inc. will provide Genesys CloudTM to the public sector through Four Inc.'s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWPV), Information Technology Enterprise Solutions- Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract, U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), and OMNIA Partners contract vehicles and its network of channel partners as part of Four Inc.'s distribution program. This collaboration aims to deliver Genesys Cloud, an industry-leading Experience Orchestration platform, to organizations enabling them to enhance citizen engagement and improve service delivery.

Four Inc. will leverage its deep understanding of the public sector market to bring the Genesys Cloud platform to a wider audience. This will empower agencies to modernize their communication infrastructure, streamline operations, and provide seamless, personalized experiences to citizens across all channels.

"Four Inc. is committed to providing our public sector customers with innovative and effective IT solutions," said Chris Wilkinson, EVP of Sales at Four Inc. "Partnering with Genesys strengthens our ability to offer our partners and customers access to cutting-edge cloud-based experience orchestration solutions. This will improve citizen engagement through seamless and personalized experiences for constituents across various communication channels."

With Genesys Cloud, organizations can coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, native and turnkey AI and end-to-end journey optimization.

Genesys Cloud will be available via Four Inc.'s NASA SEWPV, ITES-SW2, GSA, OMNIA Contract Vehicles. For more information, contact Four Inc. at [email protected] .

About Four Inc.

Four Inc. is a trusted Public Sector IT Distributor and has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last ten years. Four Inc.'s expertise of the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community's respect and trust.

