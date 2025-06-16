Luxshare Precision Unveils 2024 Sustainability Report, Highlights Green Transition And Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As we mark the twentieth anniversary of Luxshare Precision, we stand at a pivotal moment of transformation. We have continued to refine our governance structure and have built a transparent, multi-layered risk control system. Through systematic upgrades to our internal policies and enhanced supervision mechanisms, we are not only ensuring the efficient execution of strategic decisions but also making compliance the passport that enables Luxshare Precision to thrive on the global stage," said Wang Laichun, chairman of Luxshare Precision.

Clean Energy Shift Accelerates, Carbon Emissions Drop 51%

A core highlight of the report is the company's rapid transition to clean energy. As of the end of 2024, 71% of Luxshare Precision's total energy consumption came from clean energy sources, largely powered by an expanding network of rooftop solar installations totaling nearly 150 megawatts.

The company also achieved a 51% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions compared to its base year. A series of energy-efficiency retrofits helped save over 209,000 megawatt-hours of electricity in 2024 alone, while Scope 3 emissions per unit of added value fell by 22%.

Driving Innovation in Clean Technologies and Circular Manufacturing

In 2024, Luxshare Precision invested more than RMB 400 million in R&D, with a strong focus on clean technologies. The company obtained 50 new green technology patents, adding to a portfolio of over 7,000 global patents. Key breakthroughs were made in electric vehicle powertrains, wireless charging systems, and energy-efficient cooling solutions, many of which have already been commercialized and deployed in client applications worldwide.

In tandem with innovation, Luxshare Precision is building a robust circular manufacturing ecosystem. Its 4R strategy - Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Replace - is being implemented across the entire value chain. The company has been recognized with a total of 18 national, provincial, or municipal green factory awards. It aims to contribute to the development of China's waste-free supply chain standards through ongoing collaboration with the National Graduate College for Engineers, Tsinghua University.

Putting People First: Safer Workplaces and Inclusive Growth

Beyond environmental progress, the 2024 report outlines Luxshare Precision's commitment to its workforce. In 2024, it invested RMB 10.71 million in training, averaging 21 hours of education per employee. The company also hired 1,648 recent graduates, strengthening the talent pipeline in advanced manufacturing and sustainability.

Workplace safety has significantly improved, evidenced by a 24% year-over-year reduction in injury incidents. The company invested over RMB 300 million to enhance occupational safety infrastructure, resulting in zero recorded fatalities.

Promoting an inclusive workplace remains a strategic priority. In 2024, the company and its subsidiaries employed more than 1,500 individuals with disabilities, and several business units received recognition as inclusive suppliers. Additionally, the company's hiring and advancement policies have earned recognition through a number of regional employer awards.

A Roadmap for 2025 and Beyond

Looking ahead, Luxshare Precision plans to deepen its focus on low-carbon product development, corporate governance and employee wellbeing. The company also aims to extend its green energy footprint and enhance its supplier sustainability standards.

This report highlights not only the progress made over the past year but also Luxshare Precision's long-term vision and unwavering commitment to sustainability. Staying true to its original aspiration of making the world a better place and pursuing smart manufacturing with technology and innovation, the company will continue to drive innovation, promote green transformation, and embrace shared responsibility in its efforts to create a more sustainable and inclusive future for all.

For more information and to download the full report, visit .

SOURCE LUXSHARE-ICT