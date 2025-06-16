Big4bio And BYTE51 Announce Partnership At 2025 BIO International Convention To Make Life Sciences Intelligence Accessible To All

Collaboration will enable start-ups and other growing organizations to make better decisions, more quickly and cost-effectively

BOSTON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Big4Bio, the premier aggregator of life sciences news and developments, and BYTE51, the industry-leading platform for private biotech intelligence, have partnered to deliver an unprecedented offer to the biotech community.

Starting today on the first day of the BIO International Convention in Boston, Big4Bio subscribers can access BYTE51 for just $1,198 per year, compared to the standard $2,500 annual price. This discounted rate opens the door to a level of biotech market intelligence that might otherwise cost up to $20,000 per year through legacy data providers.

"BYTE51 was built to level the playing field in biotech investing," said Matthew Gibbs, Co-Founder & CEO of BYTE51. "This partnership with Big4Bio enables broader access to insights that were once reserved for insiders. Whether you're scouting clinical trials, tracking private funding rounds, or spotting early-stage trends, we're giving professionals the visibility they need-at a price that doesn't break the bank."

BYTE51 provides powerful tools for exploring privately held biotech companies, allowing users to filter by scientific indications, mechanisms of action, funding stages, location, capital raised, clinical progress, investors, and partners. This empowers VCs, business developers, and startup executives alike to make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions, all of which can benefit the diverse Big4Bio audience.

"This is about democratizing access to data," added David J. Whelan, Chief Business Officer of Big4Bio. "Our community of industry leaders and service providers now have a direct line to a resource that helps them understand the private life sciences landscape and move with greater confidence. And making it just $1,198 per year-less than the cost of a cup of coffee a day-we expect this will be an immediate win for our readers."

To learn more and take advantage of this exclusive offer, visit big4bio/byte51 . To meet Big4Bio at the BIO Convention or RESI Boston conference, contact us at [email protected] .

About Big4Bio

Big4Bio is the premier aggregator of news and developments in the life sciences sector. Its free, daily email newsletters give readers easy-to-scan headlines of bioscience content gleaned from thousands of industry sources, focusing on the most significant life sciences markets in the world: Boston, San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Philadelphia, DC/VA/MD region (Capital Region), New York City, Los Angeles, and Seattle. For more information, go to big4bio .

About BYTE51

BYTE51 provides unparalleled insights into the private biotech sector, specializing in clinical trials, funding events, and early-stage research. Leveraging advanced data analytics, BYTE51 empowers professionals and investors with the tools and information needed to navigate the complexities of privately held biotech companies, uncover emerging trends, and make informed decisions. To learn more or schedule a demo of BYTE51's powerful platform, visit byte51 .

SOURCE Big4Bio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED