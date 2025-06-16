403
Turkey, UK Discuss Israel, Iran War
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy to address the intensifying hostilities between Israel and Iran, according to information from the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday.
During the call, Fidan voiced apprehension that the ongoing situation could spiral into a broader regional crisis.
He highlighted the importance of strengthening diplomatic initiatives to bring the hostilities to an immediate halt.
Fidan also underlined the urgency of resuming nuclear discussions without further postponement, the ministry sources added.
The dialogue took place against the backdrop of growing turmoil following Israeli air assaults on Friday targeting Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure.
The attacks reportedly resulted in the deaths of prominent military leaders and scientific personnel.
In retaliation, Iran launched ballistic missiles at several locations within Israel, leading to casualties and structural damage.
