Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkey, UK Discuss Israel, Iran War

Turkey, UK Discuss Israel, Iran War


2025-06-16 07:29:36
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy to address the intensifying hostilities between Israel and Iran, according to information from the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

During the call, Fidan voiced apprehension that the ongoing situation could spiral into a broader regional crisis.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening diplomatic initiatives to bring the hostilities to an immediate halt.

Fidan also underlined the urgency of resuming nuclear discussions without further postponement, the ministry sources added.

The dialogue took place against the backdrop of growing turmoil following Israeli air assaults on Friday targeting Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure.

The attacks reportedly resulted in the deaths of prominent military leaders and scientific personnel.

In retaliation, Iran launched ballistic missiles at several locations within Israel, leading to casualties and structural damage.

MENAFN16062025000045017167ID1109679560

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search