Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning Makes It Easier To Go Green At Home

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "From geothermal heat pumps to smart thermostats, homeowners now have more eco-friendly options available to help them conserve energy and save on their utility bills," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "Customers are demanding that their home service companies provide them with a variety of options that focus on sustainability and energy efficiency. This demand has led to some innovative appliances and devices that reduce our carbon footprints."

As Brooklyn's first GreenPlumber® , Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning recognized early on that providing its customers with eco-friendly options and educating them on the best ways to conserve water and energy in their homes would benefit the customer and the planet.

As a testament to their dedication to eco-friendly options, the company recently partnered with Beyond by Aerus , an indoor air quality products supplier. As part of the partnership, Petri can install the ActivePure® Laundry Pro 3.0 , a device that works with all washing machines to eliminate the need for hot water and cleaners while saving customers an average of $500-$1,000 a year.

The Laundry Pro 3.0 is provided exclusively by Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning to residents in the New York City area.

"It's Petri's goal to advise our customers on options that save them money and helps them reduce their impact on our environment," Petri said. "The Laundry Pro 3.0 is just the latest innovative green technology we are committed to providing to residents of Brooklyn, New York City and Queens."

For more information about Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning and their environmentally friendly equipment options and services, visit , or to schedule service, call (718) 717-1089 .

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable service experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit or call (718) 717-1089 .

