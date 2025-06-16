Mary's Gone Crackers Launches In Target Stores Nationwide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The move comes at a pivotal moment for Mary's Gone Crackers as the brand continues a multi-year growth trajectory fueled by innovation, expanded distribution and a deepened commitment to ingredient integrity and sustainability. In the last 6 months, the brand unveiled a full packaging refresh designed to increase shelf impact, introduced new box sizes to fit more consumers' needs and entered the club channel through new retail partnerships with both Costco and Sam's Club.

Known for its nutrient-dense, seed-based crackers made from organic, non-GMO, Kosher and gluten-free ingredients, Mary's Gone Crackers has earned a loyal following among health-conscious consumers who want snacks that deliver on both taste and values. The new partnership with Target taps into a shopper base that's highly aligned with Mary's core audience - ingredient-savvy, wellness-driven and looking for elevated everyday products that fit seamlessly into busy, yet balanced lifestyles.

"Target guests are intentional about what they eat. They read labels, they prioritize quality and they want better-for-you food that they can feed to their families without sacrificing flavor," explained Michael Finete, CEO of Mary's Gone Crackers. "This is a customer we truly understand and have built our brand around. We're excited to partner with Target to bring our top SKUs to their shelves."

The Target launch caps off a record-breaking year for the brand. In 2024, Mary's Gone Crackers saw all-time highs in household penetration, repeat purchase rates and retail sales velocity. With additional retail expansions on the horizon and increasing consumer demand for cleaner, functional snack options, the brand is well-positioned to lead the better-for-you cracker category through 2025 and beyond.

About Mary's Gone Crackers

Mary's Gone Crackers® has grown to be one of the largest organic and gluten-free cracker companies in the United States since opening in 2004. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company crafts high-quality snacks that are certified organic, Kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO. Even with its exceptional growth, the organization has remained committed to using mostly plant-based ingredients that cater to a variety of dietary needs and health-conscious consumers. Their products can be found across the United States and Canada, at both specialty and mainstream grocery stores. Over the years, Mary's Gone Crackers has earned repeat recognition from major outlets, including multiple SELF Pantry Awards - honors that underscore their reputation for delivering snacks that are as nutritious as they are delicious.

