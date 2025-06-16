THCA Flower 2025: Nexzen Extracts Unveils 2025 THCA Flower Lineup Featuring Godfather OG, Sex Panther, And Gelato

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company continues its focus on quality, sustainability, and lab-tested transparency with its latest hemp-derived THCA strains

Shenandoah, Texas, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexZen Extracts, a respected leader in the hemp industry, is pleased to introduce its Best THCA Flower 2025 lineup. Known for delivering premium hemp-derived products, NexZen continues to set high standards with its carefully cultivated THCA flower collection for the year. This year's standout strains - Godfather OG , Sex Panther , and Gelato - reflect the company's dedication to quality, consistency, and customer satisfaction.

All THCA flowers from NexZen Extracts are cultivated with a strong focus on sustainability and purity. The company uses eco-friendly farming practices that avoid synthetic pesticides and harmful chemicals, ensuring that the final product remains as close to nature as possible. Every batch is hand-trimmed and small-batch harvested to maintain visual appeal and freshness.

Top THCA Strains from NexZen Extracts in 2025



Godfather OG

Sex Panther Gelato

What sets NexZen's THCA flower apart is its focus on transparency and rigorous quality control. All products undergo comprehensive third-party lab testing to confirm cannabinoid potency and check for contaminants. Customers can access Certificates of Analysis (COAs) , reflecting NexZen's commitment to delivering reliable hemp products that meet high safety and purity standards.

“NexZen Extracts has always aimed to provide hemp products that customers can trust,” said a spokesperson for NexZen Extracts.“Our 2025 THCA flower lineup highlights our focus on superior cultivation practices, lab-verified quality, and eco-conscious production methods.”

As part of its broader mission, NexZen Extracts continues to expand its offerings across various hemp categories. Beyond THCA flower, the company provides Delta-8, Delta-9, and other cannabinoid-based products that have gained recognition among customers nationwide. NexZen's team prioritizes responsible production, innovation, and customer care, earning the brand a trusted reputation in the competitive hemp market.

NexZen Extracts also supports a smooth customer experience with discreet shipping and responsive support. Whether consumers are new to hemp or seasoned enthusiasts, NexZen aims to provide products that align with high-quality standards and ethical sourcing practices.

About NexZen Extracts

NexZen Extracts specializes in premium hemp-derived products, including THCA flower, Delta-8, Delta-9, and cannabinoid-infused edibles. The company is known for its focus on lab testing, sustainable farming, and customer satisfaction, offering trusted products to customers across the United States.

