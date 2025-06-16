Powerfleet Reports Annual FY2025 Results: A Breakout Year Of Strategic Transformation And Scaled Growth
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
Year Ended March 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
Pro Forma
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Pro Forma
|
|
Consolidated
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
$ 17,793
|
|
$ 21,866
|
|
$ 67,665
|
|
$ 85,584
|
Services
|
55,029
|
|
81,772
|
|
219,239
|
|
276,931
|
Total revenues
|
72,822
|
|
103,638
|
|
286,904
|
|
362,515
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of products
|
12,935
|
|
18,152
|
|
48,316
|
|
61,961
|
Cost of services
|
21,324
|
|
30,723
|
|
79,636
|
|
106,017
|
Total cost of revenues
|
34,259
|
|
48,875
|
|
127,952
|
|
167,978
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
38,563
|
|
54,763
|
|
158,952
|
|
194,537
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
41,366
|
|
56,839
|
|
151,839
|
|
204,361
|
Research and development expenses
|
3,733
|
|
4,904
|
|
14,793
|
|
16,061
|
Total operating expenses
|
45,099
|
|
61,743
|
|
166,632
|
|
220,422
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
(6,536)
|
|
(6,980)
|
|
(7,680)
|
|
(25,885)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
627
|
|
95
|
|
1,480
|
|
926
|
Interest expense
|
(1,410)
|
|
(5,655)
|
|
(4,521)
|
|
(20,330)
|
Bargain purchase - Movingdots
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,800
|
|
-
|
Other expense, net
|
-
|
|
(202)
|
|
(266)
|
|
(1,163)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss before income taxes
|
(7,319)
|
|
(12,742)
|
|
(9,187)
|
|
(46,452)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
(1,917)
|
|
304
|
|
(7,014)
|
|
(4,517)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss before non-controlling interest
|
(9,236)
|
|
(12,438)
|
|
(16,201)
|
|
(50,969)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
(12)
|
|
(1)
|
|
(50)
|
|
(18)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
(9,248)
|
|
(12,439)
|
|
(16,251)
|
|
(50,987)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accretion of preferred stock
|
(9,996)
|
|
-
|
|
(15,480)
|
|
-
|
Preferred stock dividend
|
(1,129)
|
|
-
|
|
(4,514)
|
|
(25)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to common
|
$ (20,373)
|
|
$ (12,439)
|
|
$ (36,245)
|
|
$ (51,012)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share attributable to
|
$ (0.19)
|
|
$ (0.09)
|
|
$ (0.34)
|
|
$ (0.43)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares
|
106,894
|
|
132,793
|
|
106,894
|
|
119,877
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
Pro Forma
Combined
|
|
Consolidated
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 51,091
|
|
$ 44,392
|
Restricted cash
|
|
86,104
|
|
4,396
|
Accounts receivables, net
|
|
55,008
|
|
78,623
|
Inventory, net
|
|
25,800
|
|
18,350
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
17,826
|
|
23,319
|
Total current assets
|
|
235,829
|
|
169,080
|
Fixed assets, net
|
|
48,306
|
|
58,011
|
Goodwill
|
|
121,713
|
|
383,146
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
40,444
|
|
258,582
|
Right-of-use asset
|
|
11,222
|
|
12,339
|
Severance payable fund
|
|
3,796
|
|
3,796
|
Deferred tax asset
|
|
3,874
|
|
3,934
|
Other assets
|
|
19,090
|
|
21,183
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 484,274
|
|
$ 910,071
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
$ 22,109
|
|
$ 41,632
|
Accounts payable
|
|
27,174
|
|
41,599
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
33,589
|
|
45,327
|
Deferred revenue - current
|
|
12,236
|
|
17,375
|
Lease liability - current
|
|
2,648
|
|
5,076
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
97,756
|
|
151,009
|
Long-term debt - less current maturities
|
|
113,810
|
|
232,160
|
Deferred revenue - less current portion
|
|
4,892
|
|
5,197
|
Lease liability - less current portion
|
|
8,773
|
|
8,191
|
Accrued severance payable
|
|
4,597
|
|
6,039
|
Deferred tax liability
|
|
18,669
|
|
57,712
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
2,980
|
|
3,021
|
Total liabilities
|
|
251,477
|
|
463,329
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible redeemable preferred stock: Series A
|
|
90,273
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common stock
|
|
63,842
|
|
1,343
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
200,218
|
|
671,400
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(78,516)
|
|
(205,783)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(17,133)
|
|
(8,850)
|
Treasury stock
|
|
(25,997)
|
|
(11,518)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
142,414
|
|
446,592
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
110
|
|
150
|
Total equity
|
|
142,524
|
|
446,742
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock,
|
|
$ 484,274
|
|
$ 910,071
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
Year Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
Pro Forma
|
|
Consolidated
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$ (16,251)
|
|
$ (50,987)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
50
|
|
18
|
Gain on bargain purchase
|
|
(1,800)
|
|
-
|
Inventory write-downs
|
|
2,172
|
|
4,480
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
5,214
|
|
9,362
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
29,548
|
|
47,494
|
Impairment of long-lived assets
|
|
139
|
|
-
|
Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense
|
|
2,919
|
|
5,007
|
Derivative mark-to-market adjustment
|
|
-
|
|
(504)
|
Bad debts expense
|
|
7,534
|
|
9,418
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
3,235
|
|
(4,872)
|
Shares issued for transaction bonuses
|
|
-
|
|
889
|
Lease termination and modification losses
|
|
-
|
|
295
|
Other non-cash items
|
|
6,338
|
|
1,061
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivables
|
|
(9,298)
|
|
(14,048)
|
Inventory
|
|
(601)
|
|
5,729
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(1,078)
|
|
5,474
|
Deferred costs
|
|
(8,514)
|
|
(8,437)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
(180)
|
|
1,748
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
9,731
|
|
(12,162)
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
(2,851)
|
|
(4,558)
|
Accrued severance payable
|
|
15
|
|
1,248
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
26,322
|
|
(3,345)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition, net of cash assumed
|
|
-
|
|
(137,112)
|
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
|
|
-
|
|
12
|
Capitalized software development costs
|
|
(9,512)
|
|
(13,782)
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(20,709)
|
|
(20,008)
|
Deferred consideration paid
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Repayment of loan advanced to external parties
|
|
-
|
|
294
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(30,221)
|
|
(170,596)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
|
(14,116)
|
|
(2,642)
|
Short-term bank debt, net
|
|
(158)
|
|
19,551
|
Deferred consideration paid
|
|
(1,955)
|
|
-
|
Purchase of treasury stock upon vesting of restricted stock
|
|
(674)
|
|
(2,836)
|
Repayment of financing lease
|
|
(129)
|
|
-
|
Payment of preferred stock dividend and redemption of preferred stock
|
|
(3,385)
|
|
(90,298)
|
Proceeds from private placement, net
|
|
-
|
|
66,459
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
|
115,000
|
|
125,000
|
Payment of long-term debt costs
|
|
(1,081)
|
|
(1,410)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net
|
|
36
|
|
1,898
|
Cash paid on dividends to affiliates
|
|
(5,320)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
88,218
|
|
115,722
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(2,870)
|
|
(2,657)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
81,449
|
|
(60,876)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period
|
|
55,746
|
|
109,664
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period
|
|
$ 137,195
|
|
$ 48,788
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
54,656
|
|
24,354
|
Restricted cash
|
|
1,090
|
|
85,310
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the period
|
|
$ 55,746
|
|
$ 109,664
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
51,091
|
|
44,392
|
Restricted cash
|
|
86,104
|
|
4,396
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period
|
|
$ 137,195
|
|
$ 48,788
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for:
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes
|
|
$ 3,381
|
|
$ 4,283
|
Interest
|
|
$ 2,414
|
|
$ 15,335
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock issued for transaction bonus
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 9
|
Shares issued in connection with MiX Combination
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 362,005
|
Shares issued in connection with Fleet Complete acquisition
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 21,343
|
Value of licensed intellectual property acquired in connection with
|
|
$ 1,517
|
|
$ -
|
Preferred stock dividends paid in shares
|
|
$ 1,108
|
|
$ -
|
Issuance of derivative on long-term debt
|
|
$ 2,226
|
|
$ -
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
Year Ended March 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
Pro Forma
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Pro Forma
|
|
Consolidated
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|
$ (20,373)
|
|
$ (12,439)
|
|
$ (36,245)
|
|
$ (51,012)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
12
|
|
1
|
|
50
|
|
18
|
Preferred stock dividend and accretion
|
11,125
|
|
-
|
|
19,994
|
|
25
|
Interest expense, net
|
935
|
|
5,560
|
|
3,192
|
|
19,404
|
Other expense, net
|
55
|
|
-
|
|
87
|
|
-
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
1,917
|
|
(304)
|
|
7,014
|
|
4,517
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
8,369
|
|
14,452
|
|
29,548
|
|
47,494
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,311
|
|
924
|
|
5,214
|
|
9,362
|
Foreign currency losses
|
438
|
|
502
|
|
1,493
|
|
1,790
|
Restructuring-related expenses
|
324
|
|
6,969
|
|
1,065
|
|
10,077
|
Gain on bargain purchase - Movingdots
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,800)
|
|
-
|
Impairment of long-lived assets
|
139
|
|
-
|
|
139
|
|
-
|
Derivative mark-to-market adjustment
|
-
|
|
(29)
|
|
-
|
|
(504)
|
Recognition of pre-October 1, 2024
|
-
|
|
1,768
|
|
-
|
|
3,809
|
Net profit on fixed assets
|
(66)
|
|
-
|
|
(115)
|
|
-
|
Contingent consideration remeasurement
|
(250)
|
|
-
|
|
(1,299)
|
|
-
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
7,177
|
|
428
|
|
14,313
|
|
21,300
|
Integration-related expenses
|
-
|
|
2,592
|
|
-
|
|
4,851
|
Non-recurring transitional service
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
482
|
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 11,113
|
|
$ 20,424
|
|
$ 43,132
|
|
$ 71,131
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
Year Ended March 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
Pro Forma
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Pro Forma
|
|
Consolidated
|
Net loss
|
$ (9,248)
|
|
$ (12,439)
|
|
$ (16,251)
|
|
$ (50,987)
|
Incremental intangible assets amortization
|
-
|
|
5,201
|
|
-
|
|
14,752
|
Stock-based compensation (non-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
4,693
|
Foreign currency losses
|
438
|
|
502
|
|
1,493
|
|
1,790
|
Income tax effect of net foreign exchange
|
389
|
|
(377)
|
|
279
|
|
(602)
|
Restructuring-related expenses
|
324
|
|
6,969
|
|
1,065
|
|
10,077
|
Income tax effect of restructuring costs
|
-
|
|
(53)
|
|
(7)
|
|
(207)
|
Derivative mark-to-market adjustment
|
-
|
|
(29)
|
|
-
|
|
(504)
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
7,177
|
|
428
|
|
14,313
|
|
21,300
|
Integration-related expenses
|
-
|
|
2,592
|
|
-
|
|
4,851
|
Non-recurring transitional service
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
482
|
|
-
|
Income tax effect of non-recurring
|
(130)
|
|
-
|
|
(130)
|
|
-
|
Contingent consideration remeasurement
|
(250)
|
|
-
|
|
(1,299)
|
|
-
|
Non-GAAP net (loss) income
|
$ (1,300)
|
|
$ 2,794
|
|
$ (55)
|
|
$ 5,163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
106,894
|
|
132,793
|
|
106,894
|
|
119,877
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share -
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
$ 0.02
|
|
$ (0.001)
|
|
$ 0.04
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT MARGINS
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
Year Ended March 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
Pro Forma
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Pro Forma
|
|
Consolidated
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
$ 17,793
|
|
$ 21,866
|
|
$ 67,665
|
|
$ 85,584
|
Services
|
55,029
|
|
81,772
|
|
219,239
|
|
276,931
|
Total revenues
|
72,822
|
|
103,638
|
|
286,904
|
|
362,515
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of products
|
12,935
|
|
18,152
|
|
48,316
|
|
61,961
|
Cost of services
|
21,324
|
|
30,723
|
|
79,636
|
|
106,017
|
Total cost of revenues
|
34,259
|
|
48,875
|
|
127,952
|
|
167,978
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
$ 38,563
|
|
54,763
|
|
$ 158,952
|
|
$ 194,537
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product margin
|
27.3 %
|
|
17.0 %
|
|
28.6 %
|
|
27.6 %
|
Service margin
|
61.2 %
|
|
62.4 %
|
|
63.7 %
|
|
61.7 %
|
Total gross profit margin
|
53.0 %
|
|
52.8 %
|
|
55.4 %
|
|
53.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incremental intangible assets
|
$ -
|
|
$ 5,201
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 14,752
|
Inventory rationalization
|
$ -
|
|
$ 2,570
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 3,310
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product margin
|
27.3 %
|
|
28.7 %
|
|
28.6 %
|
|
31.5 %
|
Service margin
|
61.2 %
|
|
68.8 %
|
|
63.7 %
|
|
67.0 %
|
Adjusted total gross profit margin
|
53.0 %
|
|
60.3 %
|
|
55.4 %
|
|
58.6 %
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
Year Ended March 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
Pro Forma
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Pro Forma
|
|
Consolidated
|
Total operating expenses
|
$ 45,099
|
|
$ 61,743
|
|
$ 166,632
|
|
$ 220,422
|
Adjusted for once-off costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
7,177
|
|
428
|
|
14,313
|
|
21,300
|
Integration-related costs
|
-
|
|
2,592
|
|
-
|
|
4,851
|
Stock-based compensation (non-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
4,693
|
Restructuring-related expenses
|
324
|
|
4,499
|
|
1,065
|
|
6,767
|
|
7,501
|
|
7,519
|
|
15,378
|
|
37,611
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating expenses
|
$ 37,598
|
|
$ 54,224
|
|
$ 151,254
|
|
$ 182,811
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|
|
Powerfleet Inc.
|
|
MiX Telematics
|
|
Adjustments to
|
|
Pro Forma
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
$ 12,081
|
|
$ 6,705
|
|
$ (993)
|
|
$ 17,793
|
Services
|
21,659
|
|
32,377
|
|
993
|
|
55,029
|
Total revenues
|
33,740
|
|
39,082
|
|
-
|
|
72,822
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of products
|
9,513
|
|
4,690
|
|
(1,268)
|
|
12,935
|
Cost of services
|
8,024
|
|
12,032
|
|
1,268
|
|
21,324
|
Total cost of revenues
|
17,537
|
|
16,722
|
|
-
|
|
34,259
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
16,203
|
|
22,360
|
|
-
|
|
38,563
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
21,832
|
|
19,534
|
|
-
|
|
41,366
|
Research and development expenses
|
2,018
|
|
1,715
|
|
-
|
|
3,733
|
Total operating expenses
|
23,850
|
|
21,249
|
|
-
|
|
45,099
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income from operations
|
(7,647)
|
|
1,111
|
|
-
|
|
(6,536)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
259
|
|
368
|
|
-
|
|
627
|
Interest expense
|
(708)
|
|
(702)
|
|
-
|
|
(1,410)
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
(55)
|
|
55
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income before income taxes
|
(8,151)
|
|
832
|
|
-
|
|
(7,319)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
(352)
|
|
(1,565)
|
|
-
|
|
(1,917)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss before non-controlling interest
|
(8,503)
|
|
(733)
|
|
-
|
|
(9,236)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
(12)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(12)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
(8,515)
|
|
(733)
|
|
-
|
|
(9,248)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accretion of preferred stock
|
(9,996)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(9,996)
|
Preferred stock dividend
|
(1,129)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,129)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to common
|
$ (19,640)
|
|
$ (733)
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (20,373)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share attributable to
|
$ (0.55)
|
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
|
|
$ (0.19)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares
|
35,813
|
|
71,081
|
|
|
|
106,894
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
Year Ended March 31, 2024
|
|
Powerfleet Inc.
|
|
MiX Telematics
|
|
Adjustments to
|
|
Pro Forma
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
$ 49,313
|
|
$ 21,600
|
|
$ (3,248)
|
|
$ 67,665
|
Services
|
85,311
|
|
130,680
|
|
3,248
|
|
219,239
|
Total revenues
|
134,624
|
|
152,280
|
|
-
|
|
286,904
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of products
|
36,916
|
|
14,628
|
|
(3,228)
|
|
48,316
|
Cost of services
|
31,003
|
|
45,405
|
|
3,228
|
|
79,636
|
Total cost of revenues
|
67,919
|
|
60,033
|
|
-
|
|
127,952
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
66,705
|
|
92,247
|
|
-
|
|
158,952
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
76,144
|
|
75,695
|
|
-
|
|
151,839
|
Research and development expenses
|
8,675
|
|
6,118
|
|
-
|
|
14,793
|
Total operating expenses
|
84,819
|
|
81,813
|
|
-
|
|
166,632
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income from operations
|
(18,114)
|
|
10,434
|
|
-
|
|
(7,680)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
338
|
|
1,142
|
|
-
|
|
1,480
|
Interest expense
|
(2,174)
|
|
(2,347)
|
|
-
|
|
(4,521)
|
Bargain purchase - Movingdots
|
1,800
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,800
|
Other expense, net
|
(87)
|
|
(179)
|
|
-
|
|
(266)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income before income taxes
|
(18,237)
|
|
9,050
|
|
-
|
|
(9,187)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
(549)
|
|
(6,465)
|
|
-
|
|
(7,014)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income before non-controlling
|
(18,786)
|
|
2,585
|
|
-
|
|
(16,201)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
(50)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(50)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
(18,836)
|
|
2,585
|
|
-
|
|
(16,251)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accretion of preferred stock
|
(15,480)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(15,480)
|
Preferred stock dividend
|
(4,514)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(4,514)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income attributable to
|
$ (38,830)
|
|
$ 2,585
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (36,245)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income per share attributable
|
$ (1.09)
|
|
$ 0.04
|
|
|
|
$ (0.34)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares
|
35,694
|
|
71,200
|
|
|
|
106,894
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
Powerfleet Inc.
|
|
MiX Telematics
|
|
Pro Forma
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 24,354
|
|
$ 26,737
|
|
$ 51,091
|
Restricted cash
|
85,310
|
|
794
|
|
86,104
|
Accounts receivables, net
|
30,333
|
|
24,675
|
|
55,008
|
Inventory, net
|
21,658
|
|
4,142
|
|
25,800
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
8,133
|
|
9,693
|
|
17,826
|
Total current assets
|
169,788
|
|
66,041
|
|
235,829
|
Fixed assets, net
|
12,719
|
|
35,587
|
|
48,306
|
Goodwill
|
83,487
|
|
38,226
|
|
121,713
|
Intangible assets, net
|
19,652
|
|
20,792
|
|
40,444
|
Right-of-use asset
|
7,428
|
|
3,794
|
|
11,222
|
Severance payable fund
|
3,796
|
|
-
|
|
3,796
|
Deferred tax asset
|
2,781
|
|
1,093
|
|
3,874
|
Other assets
|
9,029
|
|
10,061
|
|
19,090
|
Total assets
|
$ 308,680
|
|
$ 175,594
|
|
$ 484,274
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt
|
$ 1,951
|
|
$ 20,158
|
|
$ 22,109
|
Accounts payable
|
20,025
|
|
7,149
|
|
27,174
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
13,983
|
|
19,606
|
|
33,589
|
Deferred revenue - current
|
5,842
|
|
6,394
|
|
12,236
|
Lease liability - current
|
1,789
|
|
859
|
|
2,648
|
Total current liabilities
|
43,590
|
|
54,166
|
|
97,756
|
Long-term debt - less current maturities
|
113,810
|
|
-
|
|
113,810
|
Deferred revenue - less current portion
|
4,892
|
|
-
|
|
4,892
|
Lease liability - less current portion
|
5,921
|
|
2,852
|
|
8,773
|
Accrued severance payable
|
4,597
|
|
-
|
|
4,597
|
Deferred tax liability
|
4,465
|
|
14,204
|
|
18,669
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
2,496
|
|
484
|
|
2,980
|
Total liabilities
|
179,771
|
|
71,706
|
|
251,477
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible redeemable preferred stock: Series A
|
90,273
|
|
-
|
|
90,273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common stock
|
387
|
|
63,455
|
|
63,842
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
202,607
|
|
(2,389)
|
|
200,218
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(154,796)
|
|
76,280
|
|
(78,516)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(985)
|
|
(16,148)
|
|
(17,133)
|
Treasury stock
|
(8,682)
|
|
(17,315)
|
|
(25,997)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
38,531
|
|
103,883
|
|
142,414
|
Non-controlling interest
|
105
|
|
5
|
|
110
|
Total equity
|
38,636
|
|
103,888
|
|
142,524
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred
|
$ 308,680
|
|
$ 175,594
|
|
$ 484,274
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended March 31, 2024
|
|
|
Powerfleet Inc.
|
|
MiX Telematics
|
|
Pro Forma
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (18,836)
|
|
$ 2,585
|
|
$ (16,251)
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
50
|
|
-
|
|
50
|
|
Gain on bargain purchase
|
(1,800)
|
|
-
|
|
(1,800)
|
|
Inventory reserve
|
1,557
|
|
615
|
|
2,172
|
|
Stock based compensation expense
|
4,104
|
|
1,110
|
|
5,214
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
9,098
|
|
20,450
|
|
29,548
|
|
Impairment of long-lived assets
|
-
|
|
139
|
|
139
|
|
Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense
|
2,919
|
|
-
|
|
2,919
|
|
Bad debts expense
|
2,309
|
|
5,225
|
|
7,534
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(281)
|
|
3,516
|
|
3,235
|
|
Other non-cash items
|
(55)
|
|
6,393
|
|
6,338
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivables
|
(1,538)
|
|
(7,760)
|
|
(9,298)
|
|
Inventories
|
(780)
|
|
179
|
|
(601)
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
(564)
|
|
(514)
|
|
(1,078)
|
|
Deferred costs
|
481
|
|
(8,995)
|
|
(8,514)
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
(180)
|
|
-
|
|
(180)
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
8,786
|
|
945
|
|
9,731
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
(2,851)
|
|
-
|
|
(2,851)
|
|
Accrued severance payable, net
|
15
|
|
-
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
2,434
|
|
23,888
|
|
26,322
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capitalized software development costs
|
(3,540)
|
|
(5,972)
|
|
(9,512)
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(3,673)
|
|
(17,036)
|
|
(20,709)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(7,213)
|
|
(23,008)
|
|
(30,221)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(14,116)
|
|
-
|
|
(14,116)
|
|
Short-term bank debt, net
|
(5,708)
|
|
5,550
|
|
(158)
|
|
Deferred consideration paid
|
-
|
|
(1,955)
|
|
(1,955)
|
|
Purchase of treasury stock upon vesting of restricted stock
|
(128)
|
|
(546)
|
|
(674)
|
|
Repayment of financing lease
|
(129)
|
|
-
|
|
(129)
|
|
Payment of preferred stock dividend and redemption of
|
(3,385)
|
|
-
|
|
(3,385)
|
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
115,000
|
|
-
|
|
115,000
|
|
Payment of long-term debt costs
|
(1,081)
|
|
-
|
|
(1,081)
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net
|
36
|
|
-
|
|
36
|
|
Cash paid on dividends to affiliates
|
-
|
|
(5,320)
|
|
(5,320)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
|
90,489
|
|
(2,271)
|
|
88,218
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash
|
(1,135)
|
|
(1,735)
|
|
(2,870)
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and
|
84,575
|
|
(3,126)
|
|
81,449
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of
|
25,089
|
|
30,657
|
|
55,746
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of
|
$ 109,664
|
|
$ 27,531
|
|
$ 137,195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
24,780
|
|
29,876
|
|
54,656
|
|
Restricted cash
|
309
|
|
781
|
|
1,090
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the
|
$ 25,089
|
|
$ 30,657
|
|
$ 55,746
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
24,354
|
|
26,737
|
|
51,091
|
|
Restricted cash
|
85,310
|
|
794
|
|
86,104
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period
|
$ 109,664
|
|
$ 27,531
|
|
$ 137,195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes
|
$ 432
|
|
$ 2,949
|
|
$ 3,381
|
|
Interest
|
$ 1,720
|
|
$ 694
|
|
$ 2,414
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of licensed intellectual property acquired in
|
$ 1,517
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 1,517
|
|
Preferred stock dividends paid in shares
|
$ 1,108
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 1,108
|
|
Issuance of derivative on long-term debt
|
$ 2,226
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 2,226
|
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|
|
Powerfleet Inc.
|
|
MiX Telematics
|
|
Pro Forma
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|
$ (19,640)
|
|
$ (733)
|
|
$ (20,373)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
12
|
|
-
|
|
12
|
Preferred stock dividend and accretion
|
11,125
|
|
-
|
|
11,125
|
Interest expense, net
|
601
|
|
334
|
|
935
|
Other expense, net
|
55
|
|
-
|
|
55
|
Income tax expense
|
352
|
|
1,565
|
|
1,917
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,943
|
|
6,426
|
|
8,369
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,028
|
|
283
|
|
1,311
|
Foreign currency losses
|
43
|
|
395
|
|
438
|
Restructuring-related expenses
|
324
|
|
-
|
|
324
|
Impairment of long-lived assets
|
-
|
|
139
|
|
139
|
Net profit on fixed assets
|
-
|
|
(66)
|
|
(66)
|
Contingent consideration remeasurement
|
-
|
|
(250)
|
|
(250)
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
6,078
|
|
1,099
|
|
7,177
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 1,921
|
|
$ 9,192
|
|
$ 11,113
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended March 31, 2024
|
|
Powerfleet Inc.
|
|
MiX Telematics
|
|
Pro Forma
|
Net (loss) profit attributable to common stockholders
|
$ (38,830)
|
|
$ 2,585
|
|
$ (36,245)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
50
|
|
-
|
|
50
|
Preferred stock dividend and accretion
|
19,994
|
|
-
|
|
19,994
|
Interest expense, net
|
1,987
|
|
1,205
|
|
3,192
|
Other expense, net
|
87
|
|
-
|
|
87
|
Income tax expense
|
549
|
|
6,465
|
|
7,014
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
9,098
|
|
20,450
|
|
29,548
|
Stock-based compensation
|
4,104
|
|
1,110
|
|
5,214
|
Foreign currency translation
|
(248)
|
|
1,741
|
|
1,493
|
Restructuring-related expenses
|
1,035
|
|
30
|
|
1,065
|
Gain on Bargain purchase - Movingdots
|
(1,800)
|
|
-
|
|
(1,800)
|
Impairment of long-lived assets
|
-
|
|
139
|
|
139
|
Net profit on fixed assets
|
-
|
|
(115)
|
|
(115)
|
Contingent consideration remeasurement
|
-
|
|
(1,299)
|
|
(1,299)
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
11,218
|
|
3,095
|
|
14,313
|
Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs
|
-
|
|
482
|
|
482
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 7,244
|
|
$ 35,888
|
|
$ 43,132
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|
|
Powerfleet Inc.
|
|
MiX Telematics
|
|
Pro Forma
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (8,515)
|
|
$ (733)
|
|
$ (9,248)
|
Foreign currency losses
|
43
|
|
395
|
|
438
|
Income tax effect of net foreign exchange losses
|
-
|
|
389
|
|
389
|
Restructuring-related expenses
|
324
|
|
-
|
|
324
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
6,078
|
|
1,099
|
|
7,177
|
Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Income tax effect of non-recurring transitional service agreement
|
-
|
|
(130)
|
|
(130)
|
Contingent consideration remeasurement
|
-
|
|
(250)
|
|
(250)
|
Non-GAAP net (loss) income
|
$ (2,070)
|
|
$ 770
|
|
$ (1,300)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
35,813
|
|
71,081
|
|
106,894
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per share - basic
|
$ (0.06)
|
|
$ 0.01
|
|
$ (0.01)
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended March 31, 2024
|
|
Powerfleet Inc.
|
|
MiX Telematics
|
|
Pro Forma
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (18,836)
|
|
$ 2,585
|
|
$ (16,251)
|
Foreign currency (gains) losses
|
(248)
|
|
1,741
|
|
1,493
|
Income tax effect of net foreign exchange losses
|
-
|
|
279
|
|
279
|
Restructuring-related expenses
|
1,035
|
|
30
|
|
1,065
|
Income tax effect of restructuring costs
|
-
|
|
(7)
|
|
(7)
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
11,218
|
|
3,095
|
|
14,313
|
Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs
|
-
|
|
482
|
|
482
|
Income tax effect of non-recurring transitional service
|
-
|
|
(130)
|
|
(130)
|
Contingent consideration remeasurement
|
-
|
|
(1,299)
|
|
(1,299)
|
Non-GAAP net (loss) income
|
$ (6,831)
|
|
$ 6,776
|
|
$ (55)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
35,694
|
|
71,200
|
|
106,894
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share - basic
|
$ (0.19)
|
|
$ 0.10
|
|
$ (0.001)
