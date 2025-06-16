Powerfleet Reports Annual FY2025 Results: A Breakout Year Of Strategic Transformation And Scaled Growth

Total revenue growth for fiscal 2025 of 26% to $362.5 million, with ~75% SaaS recurring revenue.

Annual adjusted EBITDA climbed 65% year-over-year to $71 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 500 basis points to 20%.

Q4 total revenue increased 42% year-over-year to $103.6 million, with Service revenue increasing 49% to $81.8m, while adjusted EBITDA grew 84% to $20.4 million.

Q4 total adjusted gross margin exceeded 60%, compared to 53% in the prior year.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Fiscal 2025 was a true milestone year for Powerfleet – a period in which we executed a bold reinvention strategy integrating two major acquisitions in just 12 months, achieved our organic growth and profitability metrics, and established Powerfleet as a global AIoT SaaS leader – with the Unity platform at the center of our customer value creation strategy," said Steve Towe, Powerfleet CEO.

"As we enter fiscal 2026, we do so as a stronger, more focused company, by proactively eliminating low-quality and non-strategic revenue from the acquired businesses. Our go-forward, high-quality revenue streams delivered strong organic growth year-over-year in FY25, with AI video growing more than 20% and in-warehouse safety solutions growing 17%. While we remain mindful of macroeconomic headwinds, we are confident in expanding our growth in FY26, particularly in the second half, driven by a strong, expanding pipeline and supported by the resilience of our international operations which grew organically by 13% in FY25."

Towe added, "With our Unity data highway as the central engine, we're ready to scale faster, deliver greater value to customers, and continue unlocking the full potential of the company within the dynamic market we serve."

FISCAL YEAR 2025 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Powerfleet delivered an accelerated transformation of the business in FY25 - executing an aggressive M&A strategy and unlocking the foundation for scalable, high-margin growth.

Full Year Financial Performance Highlights: Pro Forma Basis Reflecting FY'24 MiX Combination Comparatives



Total revenue increased 26% to $362.5 million, with ~75% derived from high-margin, recurring SaaS revenue - underscoring the successful pivot to a subscription-first business model.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 65% year-over-year to $71 million, with adjusted EBITDA margins expanding by 5% to 20%, reflecting disciplined execution, cost synergy realization and operating leverage.

The combined business achieved $16 million in annualized cost synergies during FY25, with $11 million flowing through to in-year adjusted EBITDA performance.

Operational Scale and Reach



The subscriber base expanded 4x to 2.8 million, positioning Powerfleet among the top three global AIoT SaaS providers.



Customer base multiplied to 48,000, including over half the Fortune 500 - across 8 verticals primed for cross-sell and upsell opportunities.

Sales coverage doubled across North America, Europe, and Australasia. Indirect channel network has tripled to over 320 strategic alliances, including leading global telcos, vehicle and asset OEMs, and insurance partners.

Go To Market Momentum



600+ midmarket and enterprise customer logos were added in FY25, across key verticals such as logistics, food and beverage, automotive, and industrials.



Accelerated double-digit organic growth in key strategic solution sets of AI video and in-warehouse safety, alongside 13% year on year growth in international operations.



Sales efforts continued to drive high-value wins, including a major Q4 Unity AI video safety partnership win with a large North American student transportation company managing 9,000 drivers across 34 states,

Exiting the year with 50%+ of all new sales - high value AI video and in-warehouse safety and compliance solutions, representing a significant global sales motion shift year on year.

Technology and Innovation



Unity recognized as the #1 global solution and platform portfolio by ABI Research, reflecting leadership in platform depth, AI maturity, and usability.



Quadrupled Unity Data Highway-dedicated engineering headcount to over 400 full time employees, fueling platform innovation

Gained momentum and sales traction with device-agnostic, single pane of glass solution

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS: PRO FORMA BASIS REFLECTING FY'24 MIX COMBINATION COMPARATIVES

Total revenue grew 42% year-over-year to $103.6 million, driven by the Fleet Complete acquisition and AI video solutions. Service revenue rose 49% to $81.8 million while product revenue grew 23% to $21.9 million,

Gross profit increased 42% to $54.8 million. On an adjusted basis, excluding the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and post-acquisition inventory rationalization, gross profit rose by $24.0 million, or 62%, to $62.6 million. Adjusted service gross margin expanded significantly, increasing by 7.6 percentage points to 68.8%, after excluding $5.2 million in non-cash amortization.

Adjusted product gross margin also improved, rising to 28.7% from 27.3% in the prior year, after excluding $2.6 million in acquisition-related inventory write-offs. As a result, total adjusted gross margin exceeded 60%, compared to 53.0% in the prior year.

Operating expenses totaled $61.7 million, including $7.5 million in one-time transaction, integration, and restructuring costs, consistent with the level of one-time expenses incurred in the prior year. Excluding one-time items, adjusted operating expenses were $54.2 million, up from $37.6 million, with the increase primarily driven by the addition of Fleet Complete.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 84% to $20.4 million, up from $11.1 million in the prior year, reflecting contributions from the Fleet Complete acquisition, organic growth, gross margin expansion and cost synergies. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $0.09 per share, compared to $0.19 per share in the prior year, reflecting improved financial performance and an increase in shares outstanding. After adjusting for one-time expenses and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, adjusted net income was $0.02 per share, up from a loss of $0.01 per share in the prior year.

Net debt at quarter end was $225.0 million, consisting of $48.8 million in cash and $273.8 million total debt. Net debt, adjusted for $3.6 million in unsettled transaction costs, was $228.6 million, outperforming our year-end guidance of approximately $235 million by $6.4 million.

