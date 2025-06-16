Treetoscope And Nutrien Team Up To Transform Irrigation Efficiency Across The Americas

MADERA, Calif., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Treetoscope, a precision irrigation innovator, and Nutrien Ag Solutions, the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, have announced a groundbreaking multi-year collaboration aimed at revolutionizing how growers manage irrigation and crop performance across multiple territories.

The collaboration will bring Treetoscope's cutting-edge plant-based sensors and AI-driven water insights into Nutrien's integrated service offering, enabling farmers to optimize water use at the plant level - boosting yield, reducing waste, and making agriculture more resilient.

Richard Mead, Regional Agronomy Manager, stated:

"At Nutrien, we're committed to empowering farmers with tools that increase productivity while preserving natural resources. Treetoscope's technology fits perfectly into our vision of offering growers more digitally enabled and more sustainable options. This collaboration strengthens our CropConnect platform and brings our growers closer to real-time, science-based decisions at the root of every plant."

Dotan Eshet, CEO of Treetoscope , added:

"Collaborating with Nutrien is a major milestone for Treetoscope and a win for growers worldwide. Combining our unique ability to measure actual water uptake from within the plant with Nutrien's agronomic network and operational scale means farmers can access irrigation insights like never before - simple, powerful, and at their fingertips."

Melissa Steidlmayer, General Manager, Treetoscope USA , commented:

"This collaboration gives growers the tools to make smarter, data-driven irrigation decisions. By combining Nutrien's strong local relationships with our plant-based technology, we're eliminating the guesswork and delivering meaningful results where it counts-inside the plant."

Treetoscope's technology uses micro-scale, single-probe sap flow sensors and AI models to measure actual plant water use, producing irrigation recommendations tailored to each farm block. Combined with Nutrien's CropConnect platform and agronomic services, the joint offering gives growers a seamlessly integrated digital and on-farm experience.

About Treetoscope

Treetoscope is a leading agtech company pioneering plant-based sensing technologies for precision irrigation. Its proprietary platform provides growers with real-time data on plant water consumption, helping optimize irrigation strategies for better yields and sustainability.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions

Nutrien Ag Solutions is the retail division of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: NTR), the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services. With a global network of agronomists, advisors, and digital tools, Nutrien helps growers increase crop performance and profitability.

