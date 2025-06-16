403
Conflict-torn Sudan commands evacuation of nationals from Iran
(MENAFN) Sudan’s transitional government has called for the immediate evacuation of its nationals from Iran following Israeli airstrikes that have intensified the conflict in the region. The order was issued by Prime Minister Kamil Idriss on Saturday during a phone call with Sudan’s ambassador to Iran, Abdel Aziz Hassan Salih, according to state-run Sudan News Agency (SUNA).
The Prime Minister directed the envoy to prioritize the safety of Sudanese citizens and oversee their prompt departure in coordination with relevant authorities.
On Friday, Israeli warplanes struck several sites across Iran — including a nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz — and eliminated a number of senior military commanders and nuclear experts. Iran responded by launching ballistic attacks on Israel in retaliation.
The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, explained the strikes were meant to keep Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Iran condemned the attacks as aggression and dismissed the Israeli allegations as unfounded.
As of Monday morning, 19 people were reported dead in Israeli strikes, while Iran’s Health Ministry said 224 people were killed by the attacks.
Sudan condemned Israel’s aggression against Iran, calling it a violation of international peace and a serious danger to stability in the region. It demanded the United Nations Security Council take decisive action to halt the attacks immediately.
Other Africa countries, including Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa, also condemned the strikes and called for de-escalation and peace. South Africa, currently pursuing a legal case against Israel at the International Court of Justice over its operations in Gaza, described the attacks on Iran as a violation of international law and a direct challenge to peace and stability.
