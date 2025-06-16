Appy Pie Agents Launches AI Voice Agent To Automate Business Calls And Redefine Customer Interaction

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy PieNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Appy Pie Agents, a division of Appy Pie dedicated to next-generation AI-powered customer engagement tools, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: the AI Voice Agent .This intelligent, real-time assistant is designed to transform how businesses manage phone communication. The AI Voice Agent can answer calls, respond to customer inquiries, qualify leads, and even schedule appointments-entirely without human involvement.Frictionless Voice Automation for All BusinessesNow available to users across industries, the AI Voice Agent offers enterprise-grade automation through a no-code setup, making it accessible to solo professionals, growing teams, and established enterprises alike.This release marks a pivotal step in Appy Pie Agents' mission to make advanced voice AI accessible, scalable, and easy to use.Plug-and-Play Deployment on Your Existing Voice InfrastructureAI Voice Agents can be easily deployed on your existing voice systems and work seamlessly with leading VoIP providers such as Twilio, Plivo, and others. With just a few clicks, businesses can set up the agent to begin handling calls intelligently-no technical expertise required.Users can train the voice agent using their company FAQs, enabling it to understand and answer common customer questions confidently and consistently. Once trained, the agent becomes a fully autonomous support resource, reducing response time and boosting customer satisfaction.For service-based businesses, AI Voice Agents come with built-in integrations with tools like Google Calendar, Zoom, and more-allowing the agent to book appointments, send invites, and manage schedules with zero human intervention.Whether it's managing support calls, handling bookings, or qualifying leads, the AI Voice Agent ensures no opportunity slips through the cracks due to limited staffing or availability.A Unified Ecosystem of AI-Powered Automation ToolsThe AI Voice Agent is part of a powerful and expanding suite of automation tools offered by Appy Pie Agents:. AI Conversational Agents – No-code chatbots for websites, chat apps, and messaging platforms. These agents offer real-time support, guide sales funnels, and interact naturally with customers.. Computer Use Agents – Tools designed to automate desktop workflows like data entry, document processing, and system operations-without needing complex RPA frameworks.. MCP Agents (Model Context Protocol Agents) – Let users have conversations with business software like NetSuite, Salesforce, and others. Users can ask natural language questions like“What's the sales forecast for this month?” and receive real-time, data-driven answers.Together, these tools form a comprehensive, cross-channel automation platform-designed to streamline operations, reduce manual workload, and improve customer experience across voice, text, and desktop environments.About Appy Pie AgentsAppy Pie Agents is a division of Appy Pie, focused on building AI-first automation tools for modern businesses. Built on Appy Pie's core philosophy of no-code simplicity, Appy Pie Agents enables teams of all sizes to deploy intelligent automation tools faster, easier, and without technical barriers.To learn more, visit:

