Pager Health (SM) Launches Industry's First End-To-End Member Navigation Platform

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager Health , a connected health platform company serving more than 26 million members in the United States and Latin America, today announced the launch of Pager Health Navigator, a seamless, scalable, AI-powered care navigation system that radically transforms the health plan member experience.

Pager Health Navigator is the first navigation solution to integrate four previously disconnected member services-provider, clinical, benefits, and program navigation-into one connected platform available through a single interface. By empowering members to steer their care with confidence, unmatched speed and convenience, Navigator seeks to elevate consumers' perception of health plans, establishing them as a trusted partner and central access point for their health journey.

"With the launch of Pager Health Navigator, the days of siloed and fragmented healthcare experiences that confuse members, delay care, and drive up costs are over," said Walter Jin, Chairman and CEO of Pager Health. "Navigator is more than an innovation; it's the arrival of a new standard in connected care. It unifies clinical, provider, solution, and benefits navigation to empower member engagement, replacing confusion with clarity and transforming a maze of disconnected touchpoints into a connected healthcare experience. Health plans can now finally deliver the seamless, personalized experience their members expect when using any other digital connection, while improving engagement, streamlining support, redirecting care to appropriate settings, and ultimately achieving meaningful ROI."

Four Powerful Navigation Tools, One Seamless Experience

Pager Health Navigator's four core services use AI-powered features and other advanced capabilities to streamline care access, personalize member experiences, and reduce friction across the healthcare journey.



Clinical Navigation – Pager Health Navigator's on-demand clinical navigation combines AI-powered symptom checking, virtual care, and e-triage to guide members to the appropriate level of care, whenever they need it. Backed by URAC-accredited teams and Schmitt-Thompson clinical protocols, its nurse triage service provides 24/7/365 escalation support when necessary.



Provider Navigation - Existing provider search tools often lack usability and offer limited personalization. By integrating accurate data, smart filtering, and seamless scheduling, Navigator's Augmented Provider Finder helps members quickly and confidently find the right in-network providers through a dialogue-based AI agent. This reduces the burden on support teams and enhances the member experience.



Solutions Navigation - Members are often unaware of the high-value, virtual care solutions their health plans offer. Navigator generates AI-powered personalized recommendations, based on member profiles and eligibility data. It then uses a conversational interface to connect members to their best-fit virtual-care solutions and wellness programs. This approach improves utilization of existing resources, helping members get timely support while avoiding unnecessary escalations.

Benefits Navigation - Health benefits are often buried in static PDFs and complex portals, leaving members confused, disengaged, and frustrated-often delaying access to needed care. Navigator leverages conversational AI and automated data retrieval to deliver intelligent assistance and personalized answers to FAQs and benefit inquiries, increasing engagement and enabling faster access to care.

In addition to unifying member navigation, Navigator leverages AI-powered personalized guidance throughout the entire member experience, from triage and benefits clarification to FAQs and next-best actions, with nurse-led support always available. Proactive outreach includes automated campaigns, targeted messages, and timely reminders for wellness visits and health assessments. Omnichannel member engagement across all major touchpoints, including SMS, app, portal, phone, secure chat, WhatsApp, and email, maximizes reach and responsiveness.

Purpose-Built to Work Within Health Plans

Specifically engineered to integrate with a health plan's existing technology stack and service operations, Navigator delivers a white-labeled experience that gives full credit to the health plan for facilitating the member experience.

"AI is rewriting the rules on how people connect with products and services, and healthcare is not immune to this revolution," Jin said. "It is now a market imperative for health plans to embrace AI innovation in member engagement and care coordination or risk irrelevance. Pager Health Navigator presents a pivotal opportunity for health plans to lead this transformation toward truly member-centered care."

With Navigator, Pager Health is advancing its mission to transform healthcare through smarter, more connected member experiences. This launch reinforces Pager's commitment to helping health plans generate seamless navigation, reduce costs, improve satisfaction, and deliver measurable value.

About Pager Health

Pager Health is a connected health platform company that enables healthcare enterprises to deliver high-engagement, intelligent health experiences across wellness, care navigation, and care management engagement. Through integrated technology, AI, and concierge services, our platform helps patients and members get the right care at the right time in the right place and stay healthy. By reducing system friction and fragmentation, powering engagement, and orchestrating the enterprise, Pager Health drives better outcomes at scale. We partner with leading payers, providers, and employers, representing more than 26 million individuals across the United States and Latin America.

