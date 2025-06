Castellum Announces Closing Of $5.0 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock And Warrants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VIENNA, Va., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (the“Company” and“Castellum”) (NYSE-American: CTM), a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software services company focused on the federal government, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 4,166,667 Units at a public offering price of $1.20 per Unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The warrants are immediately exercisable at $1.22 per share and will expire 60 days from the date of issuance. The shares of common stock and warrants are immediately separable and were issued separately.

Gross proceeds from the offering are approximately $5.0 million before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses. Castellum intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole placement agent on a reasonable best-efforts basis for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-284205) relating to the securities being offered was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) and became effective on January 24, 2025. The shares of common stock and shares underlying the warrants were offered only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the public offering have been filed with the SEC. A final prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at . Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering may be obtained by contacting Maxim Group LLC, at 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (212) 895-3745 or by email at ... .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM):

Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM) is a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services company focused on the federal government - .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. Words such as“will,”“would,”“believe,” and“expects,” and similar language or phrasing are indicative of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ (sometimes materially) from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the Company's ability to effectively integrate and grow its acquired companies; its ability to identify additional acquisition targets and close additional acquisitions; the impact on the Company's revenue due to a delay in the U.S. Congress approving a federal budget, operating under a prolonged continuing resolution, government shutdown, or breach of the debt ceiling, as well as the imposition by the U.S. government of sequestration in the absence of an approved budget; the ability of the U.S. federal government to unilaterally cancel a contract with or without cause, and more specifically, the potential impact of the U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization on government spending and terminating contracts for convenience. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in Item 1A.“Risk Factors” section of the Company's recently filed Form 10-Q, Item 1A. "Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which can be viewed at . These risks and uncertainties, or not closing the described potential equity financing in this press release, could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.

Contact:

Glen Ives

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (703) 752-6157

...



