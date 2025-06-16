Advantech Launches AFE-E420: A Revolutionary Solution For EV Charging And Energy Storage Applications

"The highly integrated i.MX 93 applications processors combine the capabilities of the Arm Ethos-U65 microNPU with advanced security and a high degree of integration to deliver efficient, fast, secure machine learning at the edge," said Alexandra Dopplinger, Director of Product Marketing, Building and Energy, NXP. "Advantech's AFE-E420 SBC enables the i.MX 93 SoC's comprehensive capabilities to deliver faster time to market for EV chargers and energy storage applications."

AFE-E420 targets to integrate both EVSE and SECC to simplify an EV charger design, manufacture, and maintenance. Within a small 145 x 115mm dimension, it provides dual displays, 4 ports of CAN-FD, 6 ports of selectable RS-232/422/485, 6 RTD channels, and 2 ports of control pilot. To aim at EV charging solution, AFE-E420 integrates multiple, independent CAN-FD and Powerline Communication (PLC) interfaces for CCS1, CCS2, NACS, GB/T, and CHAdeMo compliance. We collaborate with many ISVs to enable ISO15118 and OCPP protocols to ease the deployment and maintenance of end devices. Advantech is also a member of CharIN which manages the standard of CCS, MCS, Plug & Charge, and V2G, ensuring that our solutions always meet latest standard and address market needs.

With its advanced processing capabilities, machine learning integration, and broad compatibility, the AFE-E420 is poised to revolutionize EV charging and energy management, driving the industry towards a more efficient and sustainable future.

