UP Aerospace Successfully Launches Maiden Flight Of The Spyder Hypersonic Rocket
Spyder was specifically designed to support hypersonic missions reaching speeds of Mach 10. The launch vehicle is the result of an eight-year collaboration between UP Aerospace, Cesaroni Aerospace, NASA's Flight Opportunities Program, Marshall Space Flight Center, and Los Alamos National Laboratory. Since 2005, UP Aerospace and Cesaroni Aerospace have worked closely to develop cutting-edge solid rocket motors technologies including the Spyder booster and upper stage motors. Future developments of Spyder include the maximum performance booster motor and multi upper stage Spyder variants capable of achieving altitude's approaching 300 km to support a wide variety of hypersonic mission objectives.
For over 16 years UP Aerospace has been providing launch services supporting a variety of customers including NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and LANL, and began developing Spyder technologies under the NASA "Tipping Point" contract awarded in 2017. The Spyder rocket was developed to provide enhanced mass lifting and speed performance capabilities to support thermal protection system development, re-entry capsule stability and control evaluations, and high speed suborbital flight testing capabilities at a greatly reduced time and cost.
Jerry Larson, President and CEO of UP Aerospace, commented on the achievement: "The successful launch of Spyder-1 sets the stage for the next mission, which will integrate guidance and control systems into the Spyder-2 vehicle. We are excited for its upcoming launch, scheduled for early 2026."
SOURCE UP Aerospace, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment