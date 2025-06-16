Tryg - Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme
|
|
Number
|
Avg. purchase
|
Transaction value, DKK
|
10 jun 2025
|
70,000
|
167.19
|
11,703,300
|
11 jun 2025
|
75,000
|
166.08
|
12,456,000
|
12 jun 2025
|
81,797
|
164.99
|
13,495,687
|
13 jun 2025
|
83,203
|
164.63
|
13,697,710
|
Accumulated for the period
|
310,000
|
|
51,352,697
|
Accumulated under the programme
|
12,551,533
|
|
1,939,032,050
Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.
Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 7,928,218 treasury shares corresponding to 1.297% of the total share capital.
Contact information:
- Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP +45 20 18 82 67, ... Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, ... Peter Brondt, Investor Relations Director +45 22 75 89 04, ...
Attachment
-
Weekly report on share buyback programme 10 June 2025 - 13 June 2025
