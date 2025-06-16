403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ADNOC Launches 28% Premium Bid for Santos in Major LNG Expansion Move
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – June 16, 2025
ADNOC’s bid for Santos signals the UAE’s growing ambition to expand its energy footprint globally, particularly in LNG. The offer highlights the strategic value of Australian gas assets at a time when long-term energy security is front of mind.
A 28% premium on Santos’ share price is a strong vote of confidence for Santos'. Importantly, for ADNOC, Santos represents a solid growth opportunity as a reliable LNG player with strong export links.
Santos is also entering a key cash-generating phase with major projects nearing completion that should significantly drive production growth. In what is a volatile energy market, locking in supply from a stable, resource-rich country like Australia makes strategic sense.
The existing free trade agreement between the UAE and Australia may also help smooth the path for approval, but domestic regulatory concerns around gas supply will still need to be addressed. That’s likely why we haven’t seen Santos shares rise to the full offer price just yet.
For Santos shareholders, this is a welcome moment after years of M&A speculation. Even if this deal doesn’t come to fruition, for Santos, it may draw other suitors or merger talks back to the table, which is a good position to be in.
ADNOC’s bid for Santos signals the UAE’s growing ambition to expand its energy footprint globally, particularly in LNG. The offer highlights the strategic value of Australian gas assets at a time when long-term energy security is front of mind.
A 28% premium on Santos’ share price is a strong vote of confidence for Santos'. Importantly, for ADNOC, Santos represents a solid growth opportunity as a reliable LNG player with strong export links.
Santos is also entering a key cash-generating phase with major projects nearing completion that should significantly drive production growth. In what is a volatile energy market, locking in supply from a stable, resource-rich country like Australia makes strategic sense.
The existing free trade agreement between the UAE and Australia may also help smooth the path for approval, but domestic regulatory concerns around gas supply will still need to be addressed. That’s likely why we haven’t seen Santos shares rise to the full offer price just yet.
For Santos shareholders, this is a welcome moment after years of M&A speculation. Even if this deal doesn’t come to fruition, for Santos, it may draw other suitors or merger talks back to the table, which is a good position to be in.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment