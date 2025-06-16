Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ADNOC Launches 28% Premium Bid for Santos in Major LNG Expansion Move


2025-06-16 06:11:46
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – June 16, 2025
ADNOC’s bid for Santos signals the UAE’s growing ambition to expand its energy footprint globally, particularly in LNG. The offer highlights the strategic value of Australian gas assets at a time when long-term energy security is front of mind.
A 28% premium on Santos’ share price is a strong vote of confidence for Santos'. Importantly, for ADNOC, Santos represents a solid growth opportunity as a reliable LNG player with strong export links.
Santos is also entering a key cash-generating phase with major projects nearing completion that should significantly drive production growth. In what is a volatile energy market, locking in supply from a stable, resource-rich country like Australia makes strategic sense.
The existing free trade agreement between the UAE and Australia may also help smooth the path for approval, but domestic regulatory concerns around gas supply will still need to be addressed. That’s likely why we haven’t seen Santos shares rise to the full offer price just yet.
For Santos shareholders, this is a welcome moment after years of M&A speculation. Even if this deal doesn’t come to fruition, for Santos, it may draw other suitors or merger talks back to the table, which is a good position to be in.

MENAFN16062025005513015899ID1109679258

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search