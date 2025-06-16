Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sonia Gandhi Stable After Hospitalisation For Stomach Issue, Under Observation In Delhi

2025-06-16 06:10:55
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on June 15 due to a stomach-related issue, is now stable and her health is being closely monitored, the Chairman of the hospital said on Monday.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said,“Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at 9 pm yesterday (15.06.2025, Sunday), under the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology for a stomach-related issue. She is currently stable and the doctors is closely monitoring her health.”

Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised on June 7 also

The 78-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on June 7.

Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (media) to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, said the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson was brought in for a routine health check-up due to some minor health issues.

The doctors examined her health condition and informed that she was in stable condition, he said.

Dr. Aman Chauhan, Deputy Medical Superintendent at IGMC, said that Sonia Gandhi had left after completing a routine health checkup. "Her blood pressure was slightly on the higher side, but there is nothing serious," he said.

"No additional tests were conducted; only routine investigations were carried out. She was not given any special medical advice because everything was perfectly fine," Dr. Chauhan said.

