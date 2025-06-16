Essence Launches FOUNDATION Stick: A New Take On Makeup, Friendship, And Sharing Moments Together

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

This season, essence introduces a standout star in its Spring/Summer 2025 collection: the FOUNDATION Stick . But this isn't just any foundation - it's your all-in-one, multi-purpose bestie. Whether you're going for a flawless base, chiseled contour, sun-kissed bronze, or radiant highlight, the FOUNDATION Stick does it all. With a creamy texture that blends like a dream and sets to a soft matte finish, it delivers a lightweight, skin-like feel every time.

Infused with skincare-loving ingredients, it keeps your skin hydrated throughout the day while offering customizable coverage - whether you're into soft daytime vibes or full-glam night-out energy. Your new ride-or-die for any look is officially here.

The versatility? Unmatched. The ease? Game-changing. Just swipe, blend with a sponge or brush, and boom - flawless in seconds. Compact, chic, and designed with on-the-go touch-ups in mind, it fits perfectly into every makeup bag. Call it your pocket-sized glow-up.

Let's Stick Together

Inspired by its very name, the FOUNDATION Stick celebrates more than just beauty - it's about connection, community, and sticking together with friends. essence invites you to make beauty a moment of bonding, where makeup isn't just a routine but a shared experience.

Whether it's coffee runs, golden hour walks, or GRWM (Get Ready With Me) sessions with your besties, the FOUNDATION Stick becomes part of the moments that matter. It's all about creating memories, expressing yourself unapologetically, and vibing with people who just get you.

essence x Flick

Because memories deserve to be captured, essence is teaming up with Flick - a retro-inspired disposable camera made for freezing those candid, unfiltered moments of laughter, connection, and pure joy. In a world overflowing with digital content, Flick offers something refreshingly tangible: snapshots you can hold onto, long after the moment has passed.

By sticking together and documenting the vibes, you're not just taking photos - you're preserving nostalgia. Gen Z has rediscovered the beauty of film, and we're here for it. So... let's stick together for moments that truly matter.