RETRANSMISSION: HIVE Digital Technologies To Release Fiscal March 31, 2025 Q4 And Full Year 2025 Financial Results And Hold Earnings Call On June 26
Conference Call Information
To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the call.
Date: June 26, 2025
Time: 8:00 AM EST
Webcast: Registration link here
Dial-in: Provided after registration
A copy of the earnings release and a replay of the call will be available on the Company's investor relations website.
About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is a pioneering technology company advancing sustainable blockchain and AI infrastructure powered by green energy. HIVE has grown into a global leader in digital asset mining and AI computing. With operations in Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, HIVE continues to innovate while reducing its environmental footprint.
