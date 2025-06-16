RETRANSMISSION: HIVE Digital Technologies To Release Fiscal March 31, 2025 Q4 And Full Year 2025 Financial Results And Hold Earnings Call On June 26

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (Nasdaq: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (referred to as the "Company" or "HIVE"), a global leader in sustainable data center infrastructure, today announced it will release its financial results for fiscal Q4 and full year ended March 31, 2025, on Thursday, June 26, 2025, followed by an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 AM EST.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the call.

Date: June 26, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM EST

Webcast: Registration link here

Dial-in: Provided after registration

A copy of the earnings release and a replay of the call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is a pioneering technology company advancing sustainable blockchain and AI infrastructure powered by green energy. HIVE has grown into a global leader in digital asset mining and AI computing. With operations in Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, HIVE continues to innovate while reducing its environmental footprint.

