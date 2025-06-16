1 Day Artificial Intelligence (AI) And The Metaverse Intellectual Property (IP), Standards And Policies Training Course By Mark Weston Of Hill Dickinson (ONLINE EVENT: July 17, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Get ahead in the digital age with our comprehensive course on AI and the Metaverse. Understand intellectual property implications, explore AI standards, and grasp key tech developments. Gain insights into regulation trends and commercial opportunities. Secure your CPD: 6 hours, Certificate included.

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Metaverse: Intellectual Property (IP) and Standards and Policies Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the midst of the 21st century, familiarity with the concepts of artificial intelligence, the metaverse and the principles around them should be commonplace for all companies.

This course not only explains what these are but also explains the intellectual property issues that arise from using AI and the Metaverse; and the principles that are driving AI standards, and the role of those standards in the development of policies and regulations. Also, all the areas you need to know about to operate in today's (and tomorrow's) world!

This course will ensure you are informed about the latest technological developments in AI and the Metaverse and how they work - which is an essential prerequisite to understanding the intellectual property issues that arise from their use - all of which this course covers.

The first half of the day delves into a detailed explanation of AI and the metaverse and the IP and other legal issues arising from them. The workshop session will take delegates through a practical scenario where they will negotiate an IP clause from a fact pattern involving these issues.

The second half of this day focusses on AI standards and approaches to policy and regulations. The expert trainer looks at the ever-growing number of organisations/working groups generating more standards, specifications etc. that you should be aware of.

Attending this event also gives you the opportunity to ask questions of the expert presenters.

Benefits of attending



Explore the principles that are driving AI standards

Appreciate the role of the standards in the development of policies and regulations

Understand the latest developments in AI and the Metaverse

Get to grips with the intellectual property issues that arise from their use

Learn about the implications of using AI-generated content

Get up to date with the latest UK and EU AI legislation, regulation and case law Consider the commercialisation of the Metaverse for your business

Who Should Attend:



In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Patent, IP, trademarks or licensing counsel

Business development managers

Commercial managers and business executives

Compliance officers Board directors

Certifications:



CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Part 1



What is AI?

AI engines

How does AI work - types

How does AI work - techniques

AI technology

International debate

Legal implications of using AI to generate content

IP protection of AI-generated content

Patent example

Copyright example

AI and copyright

Using other's IP to generate AI-generated content

Using AI to generate content Practical tips - what to do

Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Part 2



Concerns

UK AI legislation, regulation and case law

EU AI legislation and regulation Legal issues in AI projects

The Metaverse



The Metaverse - evolution

What is the metaverse?

Commercialisation of the metaverse

Metaverse issues and possible solutions

Trade mark issues in the metaverse

Copyright issues in the metaverse

Patent issues in the metaverse Other issues in the metaverse

Workshop: Use of AI and issues of IP rights flowing from this

A practical session negotiating an IP clause

The principles that are driving AI standards and approaches to policy and regulations



Trustworthy AI

Human-centred design

Safety and security

Interoperability and compatibility

Innovation and agility

Global collaboration Transparency and inclusivity

An overview of the AI standards landscape



What are standards?

Different types of standards

The functions and benefits of standards

The main stages of standards development

Participating in standards development

The AI standards landscape - growth of standards organisations and standards Motivations for standards in AI

An overview of the standards' role in the development of policies and regulations



What are regulations?

How AI standards and regulations work together

Benefits of AI standards and regulations

Challenges and Considerations

What are corporate AI policies?

Key components of corporate AI policies

The relationship between corporate AI policies and standards Benefits of implementing corporate AI policies

Speakers:

Mark Weston

Hill Dickinson LLP

Mark Weston is a partner at Hill Dickinson LLP where he is Head of Commercial Law (London), Information Technology Law and, Intellectual Property Law. Mark joined the firm in 2016 from Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP where for 12 years he was a partner and Head of the Commercial, Intellectual Property and Information Technology Group, before which he spent several years at Baker McKenzie.

Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, digital and privacy/data law. He specialises in commercial and tech issues. He has extensive experience in-house, having been seconded in the past to Hewlett Packard and new technology companies.

His practice covers all sorts of commercial areas (including distribution, agency, franchising, sales and marketing strategies, advice and documentation) as well as extensive IT niches including advising clients regarding hardware and software issues (including SaaS, cloud, development, licensing, maintenance and distribution), solutions for and methods of transacting on the Internet, electronic commerce including B2B, B2C and B2G, S-commerce and M-commerce, social media, strategies to minimise or maximise liability and carry out compliance audits, outsourcing, facilities management, procurement, company IT policies and data protection (privacy) issues.

He also has experience in IT litigation (and different alternative dispute resolution techniques). Mark writes various books on his specialist topics and is an editor and contributor to several publications and articles and lectures at numerous commercial, IP and IT-related conferences and training programmes. Mark appears regularly on BBC1 (usually providing advice on-screen to BBC Watchdog) and also on Sky News as a legal commentator.

