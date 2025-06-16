Canada's Food System Campaign Brings National Food Security To The Forefront At G7 Parallel Forum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OLDS, Alberta, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global leaders gather in Kananaskis for the 2025 G7 Summit, the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity (CCFI) is proud to represent the Canada's Food System initiative at the Americas Agriculture & Food Security Forum, hosted by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) at Olds College, June 16–17.

CCFI Executive Director Lisa Bishop-Spencer will speak on behalf of the initiative, a national effort focused on building public trust, visibility, and resilience in the food system. These are challenges shared by countries across the Americas as they respond to rising pressure on food security, sustainability, and trade.

“Our food system is infrastructure,” said Bishop-Spencer.“Yet it hasn't been recognized as the powerhouse it truly is. It connects Canadians, drives innovation, anchors rural and urban economies, and reflects our national identity. If we want it to remain strong, we need to ensure it's seen, understood, and supported.”

Canada's food system contributes over $140 billion to GDP, supports more than 2 million jobs, and ranks among the top five global agri-food exporters. It is also home to Canada's largest manufacturing sector: food and beverage. Yet even with these credentials, the system is often taken for granted, limiting the support needed to keep it strong and resilient.

“When the public doesn't understand how the food system works, trust erodes,” Bishop-Spencer added.“And without trust, innovation struggles to take hold, momentum for change fades, and resilience becomes harder to sustain.”

To address that challenge, CCFI launched the Canada's Food System initiative in May. It is a sector-wide public trust campaign that uses storytelling, research, and digital engagement to reintroduce Canadians to the people, processes, and principles behind their food.

Through this initiative, CCFI and partners across the sector continue to highlight that food security is a national strength, and that the system's innovation, economic contribution, and resilience deserve greater recognition.

“Canadians are ready to engage. They want clarity, connection, and confidence in the system,” said Bishop-Spencer.“This is our chance to build lasting trust and ensure the system can keep leading, innovating, and adapting for the future.”

