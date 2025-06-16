Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme
|
|
Number of shares
|
Average purchase price, DKK
|
Transaction value, DKK
|
Accumulated, last announcement
|
4,975,354
|
162.84
|
810,167,222
|
10 June 2025
|
100,000
|
175.94
|
17,593,690
|
11 June 2025
|
77,169
|
13,524,670
|
12 June 2025
|
86,621
|
15,268,770
|
13 June 2025
|
34,238
|
5,948,407
|
Accumulated under the programme
|
5,273,382
|
163.56
|
862,502,759
Following the transactions stated above, ISS A/S owns a total of 4,371,461 treasury shares corresponding to 2.51% of the total share capital.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, the details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are enclosed.
For investor enquiries
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 52 94 68
For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89
About ISS
ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility services company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call“placemakers”. In 2024, ISS Group's global revenue amounted to DKK 83.8 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit
Attachments
-
ISS announcement - SBB week 25
Appendix_Company_Announcement_NO_38-2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment