FOX Advertising Launches Enhanced Brand Storytelling Program With Strategic Investment In The Lighthouse

CANNES, France, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Advertising announced today a strategic investment in The Lighthouse (part of the Whalar Group ), the innovative studio and campus space designed specifically for Creators to collaborate and develop content. The investment will also support the launch of FOX's new IP development initiative aimed at fueling Creator-led franchises across its content portfolio.

At a time when brands and media companies are seeking immersive, IP-first ecosystems that blend content, commerce and culture, this strategic investment will further strengthen FOX's commitment to Creator-powered innovation and content creation.

"At FOX, we see the future of entertainment and advertising will be driven by bold culture-shaping IP," said Stephano Kim, Chief Strategy & Operations Officer, FOX Advertising. "Our investment in The Lighthouse signals our commitment to building original franchises with visionary Creators who are redefining storytelling and influencing culture in real time."

Unveiled at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity , FOX and The Lighthouse's future-forward strategic relationship together with the launch of FOX's new IP development initiative will bring together the art of storytelling, brand integration, and new media experiences and will give advertisers the opportunity to collaborate with Creators around brand sponsorships and advertising inventory tied to new properties, as well as access to a pipeline of Creator-led properties designed for maximum cultural relevance and creative impact.

On this strategic investment, Jon Goss, President, The Lighthouse, said: "This partnership with FOX is a defining moment for The Lighthouse. We built this campus at the intersection of media, creativity, and culture, where the next generation of bold, Creator-led IP can be imagined and launched. Together with FOX, we're reimagining how creators and brands don't just show up in culture, they help shape it."

This investment and the launch of FOX's new IP development initiative will be FOX's first steps in building lasting franchises powered by Creator vision, network scale and brand from the start.

About Fox Corporation:

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, FOX Television Stations and Tubi Media Group. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit .

About The Lighthouse:

The Lighthouse, part of Whalar Group , is the in-real-life (IRL) creative campus and studio playground for the Creator Generation. Offering Creators an IRL platform to Learn, Make, and Belong. With locations opening in Venice, CA (2024), Brooklyn, NY (2025), and London/EMEA (2026), the campuses are designed to empower and support career Creators and creative professionals, providing a dynamic environment explicitly tailored to their needs. Each campus features state-of-the-art, mixed-use content studios and hosts impactful programming that empowers members to collaborate, learn, and grow their businesses within a thriving community. The Lighthouse expands opportunities and creative capabilities, offering Creators a dedicated space to co-create, connect, and lead the businesses shaping creative culture. Learn more: .

