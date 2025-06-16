Nicsrs Is Proud To Be The First Sectigo Partner To Launch Sectigo Caas

NicSRS Logo

- Ray ZhengHONG KONG, HONG KONG, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NicSRS , as Sectigo's long-time strategic partner, proudly announces its role as the first official partner worldwide to launch Sectigo's innovative Certificate as a Service (CaaS) . This announcement highlights NicSRS' commitment to delivering automated, scalable, and secure certificate management solutions to its global customer base, as well as a further strengthened partnership with Sectigo.Sectigo CaaS is released at a pivotal moment for the industry. In response to CA/B Forum ballot results this year, the maximum validity period for SSL/TLS certificates is expected to be reduced to 47 days by 2029 - a significant shift that will soon become the new reality for all website and digital service operators. This places a big challenge on organizations that manage large numbers of certificates.With Sectigo CaaS, you can manage up to 12 times more certificates without the need to expand your team. Sectigo CaaS provides a whole new subscription model as its service is priced per domain, not per certificate. Whether you're issuing certificates for your customers or handling your organization's internal needs, this fully automated platform minimizes human error, prevents costly downtime while your team can focus on building success. Say 'Adiós' to copying and pasting of CSRs, manual validations, email delays and renewal reminders.By integrating Sectigo CaaS into its service portfolio, NicSRS not only enhances its product lineup with cutting-edge certificate automation solutions, but also strengthens its position as a comprehensive digital security provider.“We are honored to be the first partner to bring Sectigo CaaS to market,” said Ray Zheng, CEO of NicSRS.“This launch shows our dedication to delivering the most advanced cybersecurity solutions and also presents NicSRS as a leading force in this industry.”“Sectigo CaaS, alongside our sslTrus CLM , will definitely provide our customers with more options under the new norm." Added Ray. sslTrus CLM reseller version, powered by NicSRS, will soon to be released as well.For more information, please visit NicSRS official website and LinkedIn page.

