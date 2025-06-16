Hundreds Protest in Athens Against Israel’s Gaza Genocide
(MENAFN) Hundreds convened at Athens’ Syntagma Square on Sunday to fiercely oppose Israel’s relentless assault on Gaza, where over 55,000 Palestinians—including many women and children—have lost their lives, according to local accounts.
Spearheaded by leftist parties and human rights organizations, the demonstration showcased Palestinian flags and loud chants backing Palestinian resistance efforts. Participants carried placards condemning not only Israel’s bombardment of Gaza but also Iran, alongside criticisms of what they called the Greek government’s pro-Israeli stance.
Since March 2, Israel has imposed a blockade preventing vital humanitarian aid, food, and medical supplies from entering Gaza, triggering widespread starvation and pushing the healthcare system toward collapse.
Despite mounting global demands for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has maintained its fierce offensive since October 2023, resulting in nearly 55,400 Palestinian deaths, predominantly women and children.
In a significant legal move last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Moreover, Israel faces a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice for its ongoing military campaign in the territory.
