Kazakhstan Signs Range Of Agreements With Chinese Companies On Energy Co-Op


2025-06-16 05:07:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 16. Kazakhstan has inked a string of pivotal deals with heavyweight Chinese firms, all in a bid to bolster strategic ties in energy, technology, and sustainable development during the China–Central Asia Industrial and Investment Cooperation Forum, Trend reports.

The agreements include:

A framework agreement with POWERCHINA focused on localization, establishing an R&D center, and creating a decarbonization fund.

A memorandum with China Southern Power Grid to develop joint projects in high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission, digital energy, and pumped storage hydropower plants (PSHP).

A memorandum with Huawei Kazakhstan on digital transformation of the energy sector and cybersecurity cooperation.

A purchase agreement with China Energy Overseas Investment for the Sauran solar power plant project with energy storage in the Turkestan region.

An agreement between QazaqGaz and China Construction Bank to finance investment projects of the QazaqGaz group.

An agreement with CNCEC to develop a feasibility study for a coal chemical plant producing up to 2 billion cubic meters of gas.

A partnership agreement with Sinopec to develop advanced deep processing products.

A cooperation agreement with China Energy International and Shanghai Jiao Tong University focusing on hydrogen technologies and research and development.

Madiyar Sultanbek, Deputy Chairman of the Board and Board Member of NC KAZAKH INVEST JSC, said that Kazakhstan and China plan to sign approximately 60 agreements totaling nearly $25 billion during the forum.

