Azerbaijan Tracks Number Of Nationals Evacuated From Iran Amid Rising Tensions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As many as 41 Azerbaijani citizens have been evacuated from the Islamic Republic of Iran in light of growing regional tensions, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Aykhan Hajizada, told Trend .

“Initially, the safe passage of 41 Azerbaijani citizens across the Iran-Azerbaijan border has been ensured, including family members of staff at our embassy in Iran,” the official said.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

