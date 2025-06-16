Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Oil Prices Climb Amid Israeliran Tension Fears

Oil Prices Climb Amid Israeliran Tension Fears


2025-06-16 05:07:23
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Global oil prices are on the rise as market participants grow increasingly concerned about potential supply disruptions stemming from escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Azernews reports that futures for Brent crude and WTI have both posted gains in recent trading sessions. As of 09:06 Baku time, August futures for Brent crude rose by...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN16062025000195011045ID1109678936

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search