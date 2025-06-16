Oil Prices Climb Amid Israeliran Tension Fears

Global oil prices are on the rise as market participants grow increasingly concerned about potential supply disruptions stemming from escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Azernews reports that futures for Brent crude and WTI have both posted gains in recent trading sessions. As of 09:06 Baku time, August futures for Brent crude rose by...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%