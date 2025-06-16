Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lufthansa Flight To Hyderabad Turns Back After Bomb Threat

2025-06-16 05:02:24
Dhaka: A Lufthansa flight bound for Hyderabad was forced to turn back to Frankfurt on Monday (June 16) following a bomb threat.

Authorities said the aircraft was denied landing clearance at Hyderabad airport as a precautionary measure.

The flight, LH 752, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, departed Frankfurt Airport around 6 p.m. According to flight tracking data, the aircraft had been airborne for nearly two hours and was flying over Bulgarian airspace when it made a U-turn and was diverted back to Frankfurt.

The aircraft had been scheduled to arrive at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at approximately 1.20 a.m. on Monday, June 16.

“We checked with the airline and it has been confirmed that there was allegedly a bomb threat and that is why it was diverted,” an official at Hyderabad airport told press.

-B

