Iphone 17 Pro To Nothing Phone 3: A Look At Top 5 Flagship Smartphones Launching In 2025

With new smartphone releases almost every other day, 2025 has been a busy year. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series kicked off the year, and then came smartphones from OnePlus, Nothing, Vivo, iQoo, and other companies. The major players haven't made their appearance yet, though, and the majority of their launches are planned for later this year.

There are many things in the works, ranging from Samsung's next-generation foldable gadgets to Apple's iPhones. Nothing has begun to tease its upcoming flagship, the Phone (3), and the Pixel 10 series is on the horizon.

There is a lot to anticipate if you enjoy premium cellphones. Here are all of the flagship smartphones that will be available later this year, along with an overview of their features.

The Pro-iPhone models are a must for the flagship smartphone list. The iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro are anticipated to carry on the legacy of the iPhone flagship in 2025.

The whole iPhone 17 series is expected to include a revamped camera island that spans the width of the device, according to reports and renders from well-known tipsters. According to reports, it has two more cameras in addition to a 48MP telephoto sensor.

The A19 Pro processor is anticipated to power the phone. The A19 Pro, which is based on a 3nm technology, is expected to offer enhanced computer and gaming capabilities, quicker speeds, and better power efficiency. With a few form factor changes, the phone will still include Face ID and a Dynamic Island display.

Around September 2025, Apple is anticipated to reveal the iPhone 17 series. The precise launch date is yet unknown.

Since Samsung has already begun to tease the "Ultra" moniker for its foldable smartphone, many have been requesting the "Ultra" version of the Z Fold 7, and now it is really happening.

According to rumours, the Z Fold 7 will be lighter and thinner, making it more pleasant to carry. According to rumours, the phone would include a 6.5-inch cover display in addition to a big 8.2-inch foldable AMOLED primary panel.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, which is made to easily manage demanding apps, games, and multitasking, will power it. Additionally, the phone may include a 200MP primary camera, which is unprecedented for foldable smartphones and enables it to take detailed and vibrant pictures. The firm has previously revealed the AI-powered camera for the next foldable smartphone, and Galaxy AI will once again be the major attraction.

For those who desire flagship-level performance without shelling out blockbuster charges, the F7 is anticipated to be a formidable competitor.

According to tipsters, it will be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 4 Pro with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm. According to rumours, it will have a large 6.83-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Along with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide, the phone may include a massive 7,550mAh battery and 90W wired charging. It will probably have 512GB of storage and up to 16GB of RAM.

The later part of 2025 is anticipated to see the release of the Pixel 10 Series, which includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

According to rumours, Google's own Tensor G5 processor, produced by TSMC, would power the phone. It is anticipated that the standard Pixel 10 will have a telephoto sensor and a revamped camera bar, which are firsts for a non-Pro phone.

In terms of design, the phone maintains the Pixel 9's aesthetic while introducing additional colour options and keeping the 50MP primary sensor in addition to telephoto and ultra-wide cameras. A major selling factor for many is the phone's promise of at least seven years of software and security upgrades, which comes pre-installed on Android 15.

While the XL may be somewhat more costly and the Fold is believed to be slightly less expensive than the previous generation, the basic and Pro versions are anticipated to come at the same price as their predecessors.

Due of the company's recent release of several teasers, the Nothing Phone 3 has been in the spotlight. In 2025, the Nothing Phone 3 is anticipated to feature robust hardware with a distinctive, simple design.

The Phone 3 is anticipated to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, according to leaks and speculations. According to reports, the phone would boast a 6.77-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, which makes it ideal for video and gaming.

This time, the business has hinted about removing the Glyph lighting in lieu of a more subtle back. It has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged both wirelessly and wiredly. According to rumours, the primary camera will include a 50MP sensor in addition to a telephoto and an ultrawide.

On July 1, 2025, the phone is scheduled to go on sale.