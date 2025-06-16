Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sydbank A/S Share Buyback Programme: Transactions In Week 24


2025-06-16 05:01:33
Company Announcement No 27/2025
Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
16 June 2025

Dear Sirs

Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 24
On 26 February 2025 Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,350m. The share buyback programme commenced on 3 March 2025 and will be completed by 31 January 2026.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK)
Accumulated, most recent
Announcement
983,000
413,934,050.00
09 June 2025 (public holiday)
10 June 2025
11 June 2025
12 June 2025
13 June 2025 		-
12,000
12,000
11,000
11,000
Total over week 24 46,000 20,545,050.00
Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
1,029,000
434,479,100.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank A/S holds a total of 1,030,375 own shares, equal to 2.01% of the Bank's share capital.
Yours sincerely

Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment

  • SM 27 UK incl. enc

