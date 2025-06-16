Gireve, Hubject & Irdeto Form Strategic Partnership To Expand Plug & Charge Network Access

Gireve, Hubject, and Irdeto join forces to expand global Plug & Charge access, boosting EV interoperability and accelerating adoption.

- Christian Hahn, CEO, HubjectGOTHENBERG, SWEDEN, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- at EVS38 three pioneering forces in the eMobility ecosystem announced a groundbreaking collaboration to expand Plug & Charge accessibility globally. The Gireve -Hubject -Irdeto Plug & Charge Interoperability Partnership represents a transformative moment where industry leaders unite to merge technical excellence with seamless customer experiences, directly addressing one of the most significant barriers to mass EV adoption.Expanding Access to Seamless ChargingInteroperability and accessibility are key to widespread adoption. By lowering barriers for each other's Plug & Charge platforms, this partnership is expected to scale the Plug & Charge ecosystem faster, accelerating market adoption, which benefits all stakeholders, including eMobility Software Providers (EMPs), Charge Point Operators (CPOs), EV Manufacturers, and EV drivers.This strategic partnership enables Gireve, Hubject and Irdeto to access each other's Plug & Charge networks through existing API integrations, connecting to the 4 million Plug & Charge capable EVs globally. The partnership spans global markets, creating an unprecedented level of charging accessibility for EV drivers worldwide, with particular strength across European and North American charging networks.The collaboration brings together three established leaders in the industry, combining their strengths to deliver a unified solution for Plug & Charge. By working together, the partners address technical, operational, and security challenges.At the same time, ISO 15118, the standard behind Plug & Charge, is no longer just a future vision. In key markets, regulation is now making it a requirement. What was once optional is quickly becoming a necessity.This collaboration also overcomes the fear of technical vendor lock-in. Now, every CPO, EMP and OEM can choose their preferred Plug & Charge Ecosystem Operator to work with, and thanks to this interoperability agreement, all other Plug & Charge ecosystems are accessible as well.Uniting Industry Leaders for Collective ProgressIf each operator were to build their own closed Plug & Charge system, the market risks fragmentation and poor user experience. This partnership represents a pivotal shift in industry dynamics, where leading companies traditionally operating in parallel markets are choosing collaboration to advance the broader eMobility ecosystem. The partnership demonstrates that achieving mass EV adoption requires collective action, shared innovation, and a commitment to customer experience that transcends individual company boundaries.This agreement marks an important interim step in a broader journey of collaboration. The Gireve–Hubject–Irdeto partnership addresses today's interoperability needs with a practical solution, while keeping in mind the long-term vision of a standardized, future-proof Plug & Charge ecosystem. All three partners are actively engaged in the OPNC protocol and its associated working groups and are committed to driving forward its development. This collaboration sets the stage for continued progress-supporting current market demands while preparing the ground for the next phase of open, secure, and scalable Plug & Charge interoperability."Hubject's DNA since the beginning of 2012 has consisted of collaboration that puts customer experience first. Today, as the world's leading Plug & Charge provider with over 2,750 partners across 70+ countries and more than 1million charge points integrated into our platform, we continue to shape the future of eMobility. This partnership with Gireve and Irdeto demonstrates how we can work together to expand access to Plug & Charge while upholding the highest standards of security and interoperability. Together, we're building the foundation for a charging ecosystem that works seamlessly for everyone.” - Christian Hahn, CEO, Hubject.“This partnership is a first step in our joint efforts towards interoperable systems. The Plug & Charge industry is about to develop further soon. It needs to be rooted in a fair, robust and open market to scale up efficiently. We believe that this will happen only if all players join forces and collaborate, finding a common ground in the benefit of the end user.” - Eric Plaquet, CEO, Gireve.“True EV adoption hinges on interoperability and trust. Our partnership with Gireve and Hubject brings together cybersecurity and seamless integration to create a secure, scalable ecosystem, paving the way for the future of electric mobility.” - Niels Haverkorn, SVP of New Markets at Irdeto.Technical Innovation Meets Market RealityEvolving in several phases, the partnership will first utilize existing API infrastructures to seamlessly integrate services, ensuring rapid deployment without requiring extensive new technical development. This approach allows for the collaboration to deliver immediate value to customers while maintaining the flexibility to evolve as the eMobility landscape continues advancing.Once this first step is implemented, in the months following EVS38, the companies will further expand the collaboration model both marketwise and technically. They will align on additional requirements based on market feedback and work towards a scheme that will ensure interoperability, sustainability and scalability of the solution.The first step of the partnership ensures immediate availability of the services, with participating customers able to access expanded Plug & Charge networks starting today. Companies can begin leveraging enhanced interoperability through existing API connections without waiting for additional technical development or integration phases.Transforming the EV Charging LandscapeThis collaboration addresses critical market needs that extend beyond technical specifications:Enhanced Customer Experience: EV drivers immediately gain access to additional Plug & Charge enabled stations across multiple regions, eliminating the need for numerous apps or payment methods while benefiting from enhanced security protocols and multi-contract charging capabilities that allow seamless access across different service providers.Operational Efficiency: Charge point operators and eMobility service providers benefit from expanded network reach without requiring individual integration efforts with multiple platforms.Market Acceleration: By removing remaining barriers to Plug & Charge adoption, the partnership directly contributes to the charging infrastructure confidence necessary for mainstream EV adoption.Industry Impact and Future VisionThe Gireve-Hubject-Irdeto Partnership demonstrates how strategic collaboration can accelerate industry-wide progress more effectively than isolated development efforts. This approach creates a model for future partnerships that prioritize customer experience and market development over traditional market boundaries.The partnership reflects the industry's maturation from infrastructure deployment to experience optimization, acknowledging that technical capability alone cannot drive mass adoption. By focusing on seamless customer experiences supported by robust security and extensive interoperability, the partnership addresses the complete ecosystem

Stuart Barnes

Hubject

+49 30 5870889113

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.