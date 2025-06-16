Strategic Hiring, Adaptable Workforce Key To Long-Term Business Survival: Report

Strategic hiring and workforce adaptability are becoming central to long-term business sustainability, according to the latest TeamLease Employment Outlook Report, despite subdued hiring pace, the report paints a picture of a maturing employment landscape--one that prioritises quality over quantity, and resilience over rapid expansion. As India Inc. navigates FY2025- 26, the message is clear: strategic hiring and workforce adaptability are becoming central to long-term business sustainability. The report notes that India's employment outlook for the first half of FY2025- 26 reflects a lower level of optimism amid economic complexity, signalling a deliberate pivot toward demand-sensitive and cost-conscious hiring report covered over 1,263 employers across 23 sectors and 20 cities, revealing a modest Net Employment Change (NEC) of +2.8 per cent, a sharp drop from 7.1 per cent in the previous half-year 47 per cent of companies indicate plans to increase workforce, the report highlights a growing shift toward skill-specific hiring and flexible staffing models. In comparison, 25 per cent expect reductions, and 28 per cent foresee no change, culminating in a Net Employment Change (NEC) of 2.8 per cent, only 17 per cent of respondents expect workforce expansion of more than 10 per cent, pointing to conservative scaling amid global uncertainties trends shaping this outlook include economic caution, rising automation, and a transition toward gig and flexi-staffing models. Employers are increasingly turning to project-based and gig roles, particularly in tech, sales, and operations. In quick commerce alone, 31 per cent of employers reported high attrition among gig workers, underscoring volatility in frontline roles leading the charge include Electric Vehicles and EV Infrastructure (+7.1 per cent NEC), Automotive (+6.9 per cent), and E-commerce & Tech Start-ups (+6.9 per cent), buoyed by continued demand for green mobility, platform innovation, and digital infrastructure. Meanwhile, sectors like Media and entertainment (-0.9 per cent) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) (-1.4 per cent) are grappling with restructuring and cost pressures a regional perspective, Bengaluru (57.4 per cent), Chennai (53.7 per cent), and Hyderabad (51.3 per cent) emerge as the top hiring cities, driven by sustained growth in technology and life sciences. Large enterprises are more bullish, with 57 per cent planning expansion, compared to 42 per cent among micro and small businesses demand is also evolving. Digital literacy (76 per cent), customer experience management (68 per cent), and communication (63 per cent) top the list of in-demand skills, reinforcing the need for agile, tech-enabled, and customer-centric talent.

