Amazon And Walmart Target Billions In Savings With Potential Stablecoin Launch
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Amazon and Walmart have begun exploring the launch of their own stablecoins, according to recent official filings and statements from company insiders.
These stablecoins would be digital tokens pegged to the US dollar, designed to offer stable value and faster settlement compared to traditional payment methods.
The companies have not yet made formal announcements or applied for regulatory licenses, but internal teams are evaluating technology partners and compliance strategies.
The motivation for this move is clear. Both companies pay billions each year in credit and debit card processing fees. According to public financial data, Walmart and Amazon together spend an estimated $14 billion annually on these fees.
These fees typically range from 1% to 3% of each transaction. Even a modest reduction in these costs would translate into significant profit gains. For example, a 1% decrease in processing fees would save each company around $1 billion per year.
Stablecoins present a compelling alternative. Unlike volatile cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, stablecoins maintain a fixed value by being backed one-to-one by cash or US Treasury securities.
This design allows for near-instant settlement of transactions, eliminating the days-long delays common in card payments. Faster settlement means retailers can access customer funds more quickly, improving cash flow and reducing the amount of money lost to processing fees.
The timing of these discussions coincides with the US Senate's advancement of the GENIUS Act, a bill that would establish a federal regulatory framework for stablecoins.
Stablecoin Regulation to Revolutionize Retail Payments
The legislation requires issuers to hold high-quality liquid assets as reserves, submit to independent audits, and comply with anti-money laundering rules.
Only licensed firms would be allowed to issue stablecoins in the United States. The bill has passed committee and is scheduled for a final Senate vote.
Other major companies, including Expedia and several airlines, are also considering stablecoin adoption to reduce payment costs and improve efficiency.
The shift toward stablecoins could reshape how billions of dollars move through the retail and travel sectors, potentially reducing the influence of banks and credit card companies over payment infrastructure.
This story matters because it highlights a major change in how large retailers manage payments. If Amazon and Walmart succeed, they could set a precedent for other companies.
This could lead to faster, cheaper, and more efficient transactions for businesses and consumers alike. All figures and claims in this article are drawn from official company data and legislative records.
