Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks
|Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|14,920,000
|15.87
|234,547,000
|9 June 2025
|-
|-
|-
|10 June 2025
|180,000
|16.55
|2,979,000
|11 June 2025
|190,000
|16.39
|3,114,100
|12 June 2025
|190,000
|16.41
|3,117,900
|13 June 2025
|190,000
|16.26
|3,089,400
|Total, week number 24
|750,000
|16.40
|12,300,400
|Accumulated under the program
|15,670,000
|15.90
|246,847,400
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 108,059,584 own shares corresponding to 7.01 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
