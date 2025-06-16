Business Process Management Services Company Radar Report 2025 - Service Providers Must Adopt Tech-First Strategies, Focusing On Platform-Driven BPM And AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The business process management (BPM) services market is expanding due to digital transformation, AI adoption, and cost pressures. Companies are moving to automation-driven models with AI-driven analytics..

The global BPM services market is competitive and fragmented because of the influx of companies in global and local IT services, BPM, consulting, contact center, and digital solutions. Service providers must transition from labor-centric to technology-first approaches while utilizing AI, data analytics, and automation to deliver quantifiable business value. Winners will be those that invest in platform-driven BPM, industry-specific AI solutions, and advisory services that facilitate end-to-end digital transformation.

The business process management (BPM) or business process outsourcing services market continues to grow, driven by digital transformation, AI adoption, and cost optimization pressures. Organizations are shifting from traditional labor arbitrage models to outcome-based engagements with automation, AI-driven analytics, and hyper-personalization of client interactions.

With the advancement of the digital era, organizations are increasingly outsourcing their technology, finance and accounting, trust and safety, customer experience, supply chain and procurement, human resource management, knowledge management, and other essential business processes. Intelligent automation and artificial intelligence (AI) including generative AI and agentic AI are transforming and fundamentally redefining the BPM services value proposition.

