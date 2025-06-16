Business Process Management Services Company Radar Report 2025 - Service Providers Must Adopt Tech-First Strategies, Focusing On Platform-Driven BPM And AI
Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Process Management Services 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global BPM services market is competitive and fragmented because of the influx of companies in global and local IT services, BPM, consulting, contact center, and digital solutions. Service providers must transition from labor-centric to technology-first approaches while utilizing AI, data analytics, and automation to deliver quantifiable business value. Winners will be those that invest in platform-driven BPM, industry-specific AI solutions, and advisory services that facilitate end-to-end digital transformation.
The business process management (BPM) or business process outsourcing services market continues to grow, driven by digital transformation, AI adoption, and cost optimization pressures. Organizations are shifting from traditional labor arbitrage models to outcome-based engagements with automation, AI-driven analytics, and hyper-personalization of client interactions.
With the advancement of the digital era, organizations are increasingly outsourcing their technology, finance and accounting, trust and safety, customer experience, supply chain and procurement, human resource management, knowledge management, and other essential business processes. Intelligent automation and artificial intelligence (AI) including generative AI and agentic AI are transforming and fundamentally redefining the BPM services value proposition.
The publisher analyzes numerous companies in an industry. Those selected for further analysis based on their leadership or other distinctions are benchmarked across 10 Growth and Innovation criteria to reveal their position on the Radar.
Companies to Action
- Accenture Automatic Data Processing Cognizant Technology Solutions Concentrix Conduent EXL Service Holdings Foundever Genpact Infosys BPM Tata Consultancy Services Tech Mahindra Teleperformance transcosmos Wipro
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment