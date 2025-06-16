Polar Supports Crusoe's AI Growth With New High-Performance Data Center

Strategic partnership reinforces Polar's commitment to sustainable infrastructure and advanced digital capacity

- Andy Hayes, CEOLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Polar , a leader in high-density, sustainable data center infrastructure, today announced the latest milestone in its ambitious European expansion plans: a strategic partnership with Crusoe to deliver next-generation AI infrastructure at a new 12MW facility (DRA01) in Norway. The state-of-the-art facility, powered entirely by hydroelectric energy represents a new standard in performance and minimizing environmental impact. DRA01 will host Crusoe's scalable platform for advanced AI workloads, serving customers across Europe and beyond.The partnership marks a significant step forward in Polar's mission to build a new generation of sustainable data centers. With development efforts already underway in several key European markets, Polar is rapidly growing its footprint to meet surging demand from AI and high-performance computing.“This collaboration with Crusoe reflects what Polar does best, delivering world-class sustainable infrastructure,” said Andy Hayes, CEO of Polar.“We are proud to power Crusoe's expansion in Europe and look forward to supporting their continual growth with efficient, resilient and renewable-powered data centers.”Polar's Norwegian facility is optimized for GPU workloads, offering high-density rack configurations, robust energy efficiency and cutting-edge cooling technology. The 12MW deployment will be ready for service later this year and has the option to scale up to 52MW.“Partnering with Polar brings Crusoe Cloud's cutting-edge AI infrastructure directly to abundant, clean hydroelectric power. This allows our European customers to run their AI workloads with unparalleled performance without sacrificing their commitments to environmental responsibility,” said Chris Dolan, chief data center officer, Crusoe.Engineered specifically for next-generation AI applications, the Polar facility features advanced liquid cooling systems and high-density rack configurations supporting up to 115kW per rack. These cutting-edge capabilities will enable Crusoe to deploy and scale its cloud platform efficiently in an environmentally responsible way.About PolarPolar develops and operates sustainable, high-performance data centers designed for AI and high-density computing. Powered entirely by renewable energy, Polar's facilities combine advanced engineering with environmental responsibility to meet the evolving needs of hyperscale, enterprise, and cloud-native clients across Europe.About CrusoeCrusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. Crusoe provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution for AI infrastructure by harnessing large-scale clean energy, building AI-optimized data centers, and empowering builders to reach their AI potential. Crusoe is empowering the AI revolution.

