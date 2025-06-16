DRMC Securities Lawsuit Filed Against Digimarc Corporation- Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Digimarc Corporation ("Digimarc" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: DMRC ) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Shareholders who purchased the Company's securities between May 2, 2024 and February 26, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 9, 2025.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint the company allegedly made misleading statements concerning how Digimarc would not secure a contract renewal with a large commercial partner. The Company was forced to renegotiate the large contract. The Company's subscription revenue and annual recurring revenue were negatively impacted by the renegotiation.

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

