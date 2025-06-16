Global Aviation Experts Join India's Probe Into Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash
The tragic incident claimed 241 lives, including passengers and crew on board.
The investigative delegation includes officials from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), as confirmed by multiple sources.
Their involvement is in accordance with global civil aviation norms, particularly Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which mandates collaboration with the aircraft's country of manufacture and those with significant victim representation.
Among the deceased were 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, one Canadian, and 181 Indian citizens, including 12 crew members. The AAIB initiated a formal inquiry on the day of the crash, dispatching a five-member“Go Team” led by the Director General. This was later bolstered by forensic analysts, medical experts, and top officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Airports Authority of India (AAI), and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).
Central agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), are also aiding the probe.
A major development occurred on June 13 when the Flight Data Recorder (FDR), commonly known as a black box, was recovered. The data is expected to offer critical insights into the aircraft's final minutes. The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), which captures audio from inside the flight deck, has also been retrieved. Meanwhile, Boeing is coordinating with Indian authorities while deferring to the AAIB, as per international protocol.
The US-based manufacturer will be joined by experts from GE Aerospace, the engine supplier for the aircraft, which has cancelled other engagements to prioritise the investigation in India.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary, P.K. Mishra, visited the crash site and the Civil Hospital where victims' mortal remains are being identified. He later chaired a high-level meeting with central and state officials, reviewing relief operations and reiterating the Centre's commitment to supporting the bereaved families.
The PMO officials, Tarun Kapoor and Mangesh Ghildiyal, accompanied him. The investigation continued amid growing public scrutiny of Boeing and calls for a thorough examination of the causes behind the deadly crash.
